5 takeaways from the Bills’ 35-32 win over the Rams

The Buffalo Bills never make it easy, do they?

But at the end of the game, the Bills had more points on the scoreboard than the Los Angeles Rams and have survived the battle of undefeated teams. Buffalo took the 38-35 win over Los Angeles to jump to 3-0 this season.

Here are five takeaways from the win:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen, wow

How else do you explain that fourth quarter by the Bills quarterback? Down and out, Josh Allen found a way. While Allen did enter the game with eight fourth-quarter comebacks, which included a tie for the league-lead in that category in 2019 with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, this one was just… different.

For the first time in a comeback win for the Bills, they were down and out. No, no… they were just out cold. There were no signs of life from the Bills.

Enter Allen.

Without a doubt after three games of the season, Allen would have won the MVP Award after that showing on his final drive. Allen found deep completions to Cole Beasley on third and 22, and then another to Stefon Diggs to get into the red zone. With the help of a fourth-down penalty from the Rams, Allen found Tyler Kroft, again, in the end zone for the game-winning score. Ugly sacks and second-half penalties aside, the Bills had an incredible win in Week 3.

Bills free safety Jordan Poyer. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills defense isn’t looking good

Eh, whatever. Sure, the Jets will put up a few points. The Dolphins? Garbage time scores. The barely even held the lead, right? Well, not so fast, the Bills defense does not look great so far this season, and the unit had the biggest choke job in the team’s history against the Rams in Week 3. Buffalo has had a knack for the dramatics and letting folks down, but previously the biggest lead the team coughed up was 21 points. Up 28-3 in the third quarter, the Bills did not put this one away and that’s clearly a massive concern.

In a controversial call, quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted. Tight end Tyler Kroft went down the left sideline and went up for a grab, came down with the ball but Rams safety John Johnson took the ball away. It was likely a bad call, but Buffalo let that momentum swing from the play completely come back to bite them. From there, their defense went flat in the second half, struggling to make tackles and over the middle of the field, teams continue to eat up this zone coverage. Defensively, the Rams’ pass rush, seemingly non-existent in the first half, came to life and shut the Bills offense down.

Maybe just one game? Well, again, it was the biggest collapse in the team’s history in the second half, combined with teams like the Dolphins also making it interesting late, too. The Bills have to figure this out and unlike the interception, cannot let it define them. Their season could spiral in a hur

