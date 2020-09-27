5 takeaways from the Bills’ 35-32 win over the Rams

The Buffalo Bills never make it easy, do they?
But at the end of the game, the Bills had more points on the scoreboard than the Los Angeles Rams and have survived the battle of undefeated teams. Buffalo took the 38-35 win over Los Angeles to jump to 3-0 this season.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Allen, wow
How else do you explain that fourth quarter by the Bills quarterback? Down and out, Josh Allen found a way. While Allen did enter the game with eight fourth-quarter comebacks, which included a tie for the league-lead in that category in 2019 with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, this one was just… different.
For the first time in a comeback win for the Bills, they were down and out. No, no… they were just out cold. There were no signs of life from the Bills.
Enter Allen.
Without a doubt after three games of the season, Allen would have won the MVP Award after that showing on his final drive. Allen found deep completions to Cole Beasley on third and 22, and then another to Stefon Diggs to get into the red zone. With the help of a fourth-down penalty from the Rams, Allen found Tyler Kroft, again, in the end zone for the game-winning score. Ugly sacks and second-half penalties aside, the Bills had an incredible win in Week 3.
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
The Bills defense isn’t looking good
Eh, whatever. Sure, the Jets will put up a few points. The Dolphins? Garbage time scores. The barely even held the lead, right? Well, not so fast, the Bills defense does not look great so far this season, and the unit had the biggest choke job in the team’s history against the Rams in Week 3. Buffalo has had a knack for the dramatics and letting folks down, but previously the biggest lead the team coughed up was 21 points. Up 28-3 in the third quarter, the Bills did not put this one away and that’s clearly a massive concern.
In a controversial call, quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted. Tight end Tyler Kroft went down the left sideline and went up for a grab, came down with the ball but Rams safety John Johnson took the ball away. It was likely a bad call, but Buffalo let that momentum swing from the play completely come back to bite them. From there, their defense went flat in the second half, struggling to make tackles and over the middle of the field, teams continue to eat up this zone coverage. Defensively, the Rams’ pass rush, seemingly non-existent in the first half, came to life and shut the Bills offense down.
Maybe just one game? Well, again, it was the biggest collapse in the team’s history in the second half, combined with teams like the Dolphins also making it interesting late, too. The Bills have to figure this out and unlike the interception, cannot let it define them. Their season could spiral in a hur
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Daboll becoming a star himself
Week after week to start the season, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is really putting quarterback Josh Allen to succeed over and over again. Allen is out there executing the plays and still deserves plenty of credit for his improvement thus far this year, but Daboll does as well.
In particular along the goal line, the Bills have actually struggled this season on offense. In Week 1, Zack Moss consistently got stuffed, and the same was happening with Allen. The QB did score on a scramble in the contest eventually, but it was a bumpy ride to get there. The two impressive plays Daboll schemed up for the Bills in this area were the two tight end touchdown catches. Dawson Knox (concussion) missed the game, but in his first two outings, he didn’t get very involved in the passing game, anyway. So what do the Bills do? Dial up not one but two plays which resulted in touchdowns to tight end. Lee Smith snuck out into an opening in the middle of the Rams defense, and later on, Tyler Kroft was wide, wide open in the right half of the end zone and strolled right in. Coming into the game, Knox only had three catches. No one saw those scores coming.
Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Kroft coming out party?
Kudos to scheming and play-calling from Daboll, but we do have to give a shoutout to Tyler Kroft as well in this one. Notably, the game-winning score went to Kroft in this one. But Kroft also had an overall better outing than Knox has had at all this season.
Coming into Week 3, Knox only had three catches and added a tough fumble against the Dolphins. Not only did Kroft have two touchdowns, he had four total catches and emerged in this one as a serious red-zone target for the Bills.
After the Bills put Kroft into the game to replace Knox last week, he didn’t have any targets. This week it’s kudos to Daboll to put Kroft in the game plan. But again, Kroft had to deliver and he did. Plus, he also impressed as a blocker on a few Devin Singletary carries, another area where Knox has struggled at times.
There’s still going to be calls for Knox to get his job back once healthy, but do we have a bit of a controversy brewing here for the Bills? Last season Kroft was supposed to be the starter while Knox was going to be given time to develop. Injury to Kroft caused him to lose his job, but now because of injury could Kroft be getting it back?
Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Cole Beasley’s turn
More comparison to the first two games of the season for the Bills, this time it’s wide receiver Cole Beasley. During the win against the Rams, the Bills lost wide receiver John Brown. He had been battling a calf injury this past week and was limited one day in practice. Evidently it popped up, because Brown did not haul in any catches and he exited the game early due to the injury.
Stefon Diggs did have a solid game for the Bills, hauling in four catches for 49 yards with a touchdown. However, Beasley was even more impressive. The slot receiver led the Bills with six catches and 100 yards. Beasley didn’t score, but he had a 29-yard catch down the sideline to put the Bills in position to score, then had a ridiculous catch in third-and-22 to get the first down in what went down as Buffalo’s game-winning drive. Next man up? Beasley passed that test.
