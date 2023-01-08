5 takeaways from the Bills’ 35-23 win over the Patriots

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in Week 18:

Special Hines

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Let Bills vs. Patriots in Week 18 of 2022 forever be remembered as the Nyheim Hines game.

The Bills returner starting the outing by scoring on the opening kickoff. Hines wasn’t done there.

Buffalo took a 21-17 lead and didn’t turn back when Hines scored on another kick return. It’s the first time in Bills history two kickoffs went for scores in a single game.

Hines needed that momentum going into the postseason.

Bills get sloppy

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

While a win is a win, the Bills would have liked to stay clean in terms of the turnover department against the Pats.

Running back Devin Singletary had a fumble and quarterback Josh Allen had another giveaway in the red zone. He threw an interception.

Mistakes that have to be left in the regular season.

Tre at the right time

Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking of confidence building, Tre’Davious White has plenty of reason to hold his head high.

White broke up a few notable passes, including a deep ball late in the contest. The cherry on top was his interception, the first since he returned from his knee injury.

Smoke pops in

John Brown #16 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Since originally signing back with the Bills, John Brown made his first big play for the team. Brown caught a 42-yard touchdown pass while diving across the goal line to put Buffalo up 28-17.

It was Brown’s only target of the game, but it does make you wonder. Gabe Davis did not have a good outing. He only had three catches for 39 yards on nine targets. Drops were a problem again.

There certainly could be a word where someone else aside from Davis gets more run in the Bills offense during the postseason.

Story continues

Slight problem still

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

While a positive day at the office, the Bills run defense had its problems. The Pats averaged a near five yards per carry (4.7) and both of their backs had good carries.

Rhamondre Stevenson averaged a whooping nine yards per carry. Damien Harris had 48 yards on 13 carries (3.7 avg).

Had the Bills not been on top on the scoreboard, it could’ve been much worse. A great offense was a good defense.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire