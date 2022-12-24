5 takeaways from the Bills’ 35-13 win over the Bears

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16:

Ground game rules

Heck of a game rushing the ball.

In recent years, the Bills entered games such as these, where you knew they’d have to run it due to the weather, and Buffalo would come up short. Not against the Bears.

Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook rushed for 106 and 99 yards, respectively. Both scored key touchdowns when the game was tight, helping the Bills pull away on the scoreboard.

Essentially, they pushed the team over the finish line of the AFC East title race on Saturday.

Fields' legs neutralized

Entering Saturday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields had 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He left with only 11 more.

The Bills defense, in impressive fashion, shutdown their opponents top playmaker. Chicago’s QB had any only another 119 yards in the air.

Allen struggles and the weather

A bit of a below average outing for Bills quarterback, too. Throwing the ball, Josh Allen did score twice including touchdown passes to wideout Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox late.

Aside from that, Allen had two interceptions and a few other throws that had a chance to end up as giveaways. Allen forced things a bit too much, leading to his 15-for-26 overall day passing with only 172 yards.

On the ground, like Fields, Allen was kept at bay. He had six carries for 41 yards, with most of those, including his TD rush, coming in the fourth quarter.

Diggs' quiet streak continues

The Stefon Diggs show is one we haven’t seen in a few weeks.

Since Diggs put up 92 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 13, he’s had outings of 37, 60 and now 26 yards against the Bears. While 60 isn’t bad, Diggs’ total last week against the Miami Dolphins, he hasn’t felt like a factor at all during that stretch. At least, not like he was early in 2022.

Again, the weather has not helped… but hopefully Diggs can get some momentum rolling before the postseason.

Not a special day

Not a game Bills kicker Tyler Bass will want to remember. Buffalo essentially trailed 10-6 because of him.

Down 7-0, the Bills scored a touchdown and Bass missed the extra point. After Chicago hit a kick of their own to extend the lead to 10-6, Bass missed a field goal from 38 yards.

