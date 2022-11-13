5 takeaways from the Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Vikings

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10:

Bills defense plays clutch card

K.J. Osborn #17 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills defense was as clutch as you could be late.

Well, the Vikings (8-1) very much moved the ball down the field. Receiver Justin Jefferson nearly scored and caught one of the best catches you’ll ever see.

But on the goal line, Buffalo (6-3) held Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins out of the end zone. There were plenty of issues defensively for the Bills, but it’s hard not to love what happened in this sequence. It really showed heart. The same can be said for the red-zone stand the defense put together in overtime.

The first one appeared to have ended the game… but then…

Madness

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Billsk. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

After the Bills got what appeared to be a game-saving play from their defense, madness ensued.

On their own goal line, quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap from center Mitch Morse. It ended up being a touchdown for Minnesota.

The madness was only getting started.

In the end, Buffalo lost in overtime. The game was nothing short of a thriller, though. With around 40 seconds left, Allen led the Bills to a game-tying field goal.

Unfortunately, overtime did not go Buffalo’s way.

Allen grinds it out

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

We’ve always known Bills quarterback Josh Allen grinds. Just look at his style of play. But against the Vikings, Allen took that to the next level.

Despite barely practicing throughout the week, he suited up and played with his elbow injury. Reportedly, Allen can’t hurt it anymore than it already is, so that’s why the team was fine with him playing.

Unfortunately, Allen’s turnover problems plagued him and out weighed his desire to play. Allen had two interceptions, both in the red zone and one in overtime to seal the loss.

Others contribute on offense

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Gabe Davis #13. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

For a few weeks the Bills have needed others to contribute. Despite Stefon Diggs having another massive game (12 catches, 128 yards), that happened.

Gabe Davis notched six catches for 93 yards and had an impressive touchdown. Dawson Knox had four catches (57 yards) but some were certainly big plays at clutch times.

Another long day against the run

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller said during the week that he wasn’t worried about the Bills’ run defense. Might be time to start.

The Bills gave up big plays to Jefferson, but it’s a third-straight poor effort against the run. The Vikings were packed by running back Dalvin Cook, who had 119 yards on 14 carries (8.5 average) and a touchdown.

