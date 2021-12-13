5 takeaways from the Bills’ 33-27 loss to the Buccaneers

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14:

Same old Tom

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In what was likely the final time the Bills will face quarterback Tom Brady after decades of being dominated by him… he did it all over again. It looked just like Brady’s tenure with the New England Patriots for portions of Sunday afternoon.

Brady was 31-for-46 passing for 363 yards with two touchdowns against Buffalo.

It wasn’t exactly Brady’s own stats that stood out. Rather, it was his ability to spread the ball around. All three of his top playmakers in tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin got heavily involved in the game plan.

But for whatever reason, the Bucs appeared to take their foot off the gas because the Bills roared back.

Allen is a gamer

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued to push matters against the Bucs. That doesn’t just mean in the second half.

Throughout the contest, Allen was the lone piece that gave one any sort of confidence in Buffalo. In the first half he was making some plays with his feet but nobody was helping him at all.

Then in the second half the offensive line played a bit better, giving the QB time to find some receivers. Two plays standing out in that department were touchdown catches by wide receivers Gabriel Davis and tight end Dawson Knox.

Plus, even though he eventually only had four carries, running back Devin Singletary did muster up 52 yards on the ground.

Unfortunately in the end, Brady pulled off another clutch finale to bury the Bills, but Allen’s efforts shouldn’t be forgotten. He was the centerpiece of the incredible 21-point rally.

Run the ball?

Bills running back Devin Singletar. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Run the ball? Couldn’t be the Bills. Not their offense in the first half, literally.

Buffalo was committed to not giving the ball to their running backs. So much so that in the first half, no Bills running back touched the ball. Not via hand off.

Zero times.

It was the first time since 1991 that happened in the NFL.

That’s something, and that’s telling.

One could expect a similar thing to continue moving forward.

Same old run defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournettea. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Another game, another effort where folks will point to just that one run and say, “if it wasn’t for that…”

But that’s simply not the case.

Yes, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette did have a 47-yard touchdown run. Those huge plays make a big difference, though. You cannot discredit them.

Instead, the Bills just need to stop letting them happen. Just look at the scoreboard, Tampa won by one touchdown.

A back breaker

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14). (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

It’s not all over for the Bills. There are still four games left.

But let’s be honest, after a huge comeback against Brady & Co., it just feels like this loss might have been the back breaker for Buffalo.

Regardless, the margin for error over the last month’s worth of games is razor thin. Plenty of that will come down to one game.

Looking again, Buffalo faces the Panthers, Jets and Falcons… with the Patriots sprinkled in there in two weeks. A lot of the focus will be there, because the other three should be very winnable.

