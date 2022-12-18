5 takeaways from the Bills’ 32-29 win over the Dolphins

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15:

Wheels fall off but Bills rally

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills took away exactly what they wanted from this weekend: A win and a playoff berth.

It wasn’t easy.

It felt like Buffalo (11-3) was in the driver’s seat at halftime. Miami (8-6) allowed a touchdown as time expired on a ridiculous play from quarterback Josh Allen. and the Bills could rode that momentum. Allen himself was 16-for-23 passing for over 200 yards at half.

Instead, the opposite happened. The Dolphins are a good team that’s likely playoff bound.

Buffalo might’ve dodged a bullet or two.

Regardless, the Bills eventually took the win.

Buffalo put up 11-straight points on their final two drives after going down by eight, 29-21. Yes, the refs helped late, but that’s a high level of resiliency.

The Bills are going to talk all about how they wish they made it easier on themselves.

Another Knox-ing

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates his completion with tight end Dawson Knox (88). (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

After notching four catches for 41 yards with a touchdown last week, tight end Dawson Knox put together back-to-back promising outings.

Against the Dolphins, Knox had six catches for 98 yards. His touchdown tied the game.

O-line brutal without Morse

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills lost center Mitch Morse (concussion) in the second half. Ryan Bates (calf) was inactive due to injury.

Buffalo has consistently had an average-at-best offensive line but those injuries made this group look even worse. Replacing that duo were Greg Van Roten and David Quessenberry, respectively.

Run defense a problem again

Salvon Ahmed #26 of the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Dolphins entered Saturday as the fourth-worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 89.8 yards per game. That is not how the Bills made them look.

Story continues

Running back Raheem Mostert paced Miami’s offense. He had 136 rushing yards for an average of 8.0 yards per carry (17 carries). Salvon Ahmed spelled Mostert, and even he averaged 7.2 yards per carry and scored a touchdown.

Secondary woes (except one)

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills’ secondary has seen better days.

While the run defense was the bigger takeaway, so was defensive backfield. The Dolphins got plenty chunks down the field and scores through the air.

Miami receiver Tyreek Hill had a 20-yard touchdown catch. Just like in Week 3, wideout Jaylen Waddle paced the Dolphins’ attack with 114 yards on three catches. One of those was a 67-yard score. Running back Raheem Mostert notched a 20-yard catch as well.

While Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t consistently impressive, the big plays weren’t stopped.

However, we must mention cornerback Taron Johnson. He made two massive stops on third down in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire