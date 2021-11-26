5 takeaways from the Bills’ 31-6 win over the Saints

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving:

Bills commit to the run

Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22). (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

You might not believe it if you haven’t seen it just yet. The Bills committed to the rush attack. Seriously.

And no, not just with quarterback Josh Allen… although he had 43 yards on the ground as well.

With Zack Moss inactive as a healthy scratch, Buffalo used plenty of Devin Singletary and Matt Breida.

Of those two, Breida has performed better as of late. However, this week it was Singletary. He led the Bills with 44 yards rushing. Breida did throw himself into things, though. He added another 26 rushing yards and 29 more as a receiver.

Looks like the Bills can be a two-dimensional offense after all and this probably helped Allen throw for four touchdowns as well.

Offensive line still a liability

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) . (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Even in a win, the Bills offensive line remains a liability. They need to get some pieces back after their now extended break.

Early and often, Buffalo’s line gave Allen little time to work. Arguably their best lineman is Dion Dawkins, but the left tackle even struggle.

This poor play was a telling sign as well because of the Saints. New Orleans was down a couple of good pass rushers, including former first-round pick Marcus Davenport.

Still, Allen was hurried plenty on Thursday. His second interception directly had to do with him being rushed as his arm was hit.

Names that could hopefully return over the next week-plus before Buffalo plays again are Jon Feliciano (injured reserve) and Spencer Brown (COVID list).

Tre goes down

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Bills might’ve won on the scoreboard, but in doing so, Buffalo could be looking at a big loss moving forward.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was injured in the first half. On a Saints passing play, White was running with a receiver and his knee slightly buckled. He went down on the turf but was spotted walking around on the sideline afterword. However, he was very upset.

The Bills need White. Plain and simple. That could be a Super Bowl-damming loss if Buffalo doesn’t have him.

Dawson Knox's big one

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Dawson Knox is entering a league of his own… at least in terms of the Bills’ own realm.

Buffalo has never really had a modern tight end on their roster. The closest thing was Charles Clay, who had many more struggles than good play for the club.

But Knox is clearly becoming that for the Bills. Against the Saints, he scored twice. Doing so gave him seven touchdown receptions in 2021.

That’s more than his entire first two seasons combined, and the most for any tight end in Buffalo franchise history in a single season… and it’s only Week 12.

Note: That seven does not include the one he threw with a broken hand, either.

Ed Oliver, Mario Addison have a day

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The play of defensive tackles can go unnoticed, especially on the stat sheet. Ed Oliver more than deserves his praise after this one.

Oliver was all over Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian. A presence in the middle of a defensive line is a strength few teams have. Buffalo is starting to get the one they envisioned the club would have when making Oliver a first-round pick.

Overall, Oliver finished with four tackles and half a sack, although it felt like much more.

In addition to Oliver, kudos to Mario Addison, too. He led Buffalo’s pass rush and defensive line with four tackles and two sacks.

