5 takeaways from the Bills’ 31-28 win over the Dolphins

For the second-straight week, the Buffalo Bills had a final score line that was not indicative of how close the game really was. The Bills topped the Miami Dolphins (0-2) 31-28 to start their season 2-0.
Miami had a late touchdown drive that cut into Buffalo’s lead, but it was never really in doubt. Buffalo cruised against an AFC East opponent again.
Here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Dolphins:
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]
Edmunds, Milano were missed
Heading into Week 2, everyone in western New York knew the Bills would miss the services of their starting linebackers. Both Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) missed the contest. Thus far, neither is on injured reserve and the Bills will hope they’re both back in Week 3 because Buffalo needs them. The Dolphins put up a perfect game plan against the Bills defense to take advantage of these misses.
In the middle of the field, tight end Mike Gesicki and slot receiver DeVante Parker took advantage of Buffalo’s holes. There’s a big drop off from Edmunds and Milano to former UDFA Tyrel Dodson and veteran AJ Klein. In addition, big defensive back Siran Neal tried to cover Gesicki, but he was way too much to handle, including his ridiculous one-handed grab.
Gesicki led the Dolphins with eight catches, 130 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Parker had his own five catches and 53 yards with a touchdown of his own.
#Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is taking advantage of no Matt Milano for the #Bills… pic.twitter.com/baAHxQ6rrf
— Nick (@Nick_Wojton) September 20, 2020
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Stefon Diggs has his first monster game
In his debut with the Bills, Stefon Diggs did have a good game. His eight catches last week was a higher single-game total than he had all of last season with the Vikings. Against the Dolphins, it was even better. Buffalo saw the true No. 1 receiver that he is and why the club gave up a first-round pick for him.
Diggs had his first 100-plus yard game with the Bills, but that’s just scratching the surface. Diggs had a couple of very impressive catches. The top highlight-reel play came in the first half as Diggs high-pointed a catch from Allen on a crossing route which was a grab that not a lot of guys make. In the fourth quarter, clutch Diggs came to play. On Buffalo’s go-ahead drive, Diggs, with rookie first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in coverage, had a huge gain for the right sideline to help set up the game-winning score.
Diggs finished the contest with another eight receptions with a whopping 153 yards and his own touchdown catch (one we missed due to power outages in Miami cutting out the television feed). Folks in the Minnesota area will cringe watching the highlights from this one.
Stefon Diggs follows up his first #Bills TD with his first highlight reel grab for them: pic.twitter.com/Xp8JPFj9Fx
— Nick (@Nick_Wojton) September 20, 2020
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Defensive front comes to play
The Bills revamped their defensive line this offseason, and through two games, it’s paying big dividends. Defensive end Mario Addison started his Buffalo career with back-to-back games with sacks as he got on the stat sheet again, bringing down Ryan Fitzpatrick. Ed Oliver then added another for the Bills, but Oliver also got in on the fun along the goal line. The second-year pro had a massive goal line stop and a few plays later, Buffalo dodged a bullet but stopped the Dolphins on the one-yard line on fourth down due to a dropped pass.
Late when things got close, Jordan Poyer had a sack, but it really was a half of a sack from everyone on the Bills’ defensive line. Everyone was in Fitzpatrick’s face and he had nowhere to go, which put the Dolphins in a third-and-long situation. The Bills went on to score after that.
Against the run, Myles Gaskin did have 6.6 yards per carry, but overall, Miami only had 99 yards rushing on the ground, 12 of which came from Fitzpatrick.. Buffalo’s defensive line complementing this secondary is a very good thing.
Mario Addison starts his #Bills career with back-to-back games with sacks pic.twitter.com/cOFwlPzK8J
— Nick (@Nick_Wojton) September 20, 2020
Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Josh beats down another team he should
The Bills quarterback looked… elite? Again?
Josh Allen might not have fully arrived yet, but Buffalo should certainly be excited after the first two games of the season. The Dolphins do have a better secondary than the Jets, but cornerback Byron Jones went down early, and still, their overall roster is a bit of a rebuilding project still. They’re not as bad as the Jets, but next week against the Rams will be another level test.
However, Allen and the Bills can only play the hand their dealt, and so far, they’ve hit on almost everything. In Week 1, Allen had his first 300-yard passing game against a bad Jets team. Versus an improved Dolphins team, even better. Allen had 400-plus yards passing and relied almost solely on his arm. Allen only had two carries against the Dolphins, a week after rushing the ball for a career-high 14 times.
Allen still has something to prove, he has to do this against better teams as well. But what else do good quarterbacks and teams do? They beat teams and Buffalo did that.
Smokin' hot. 🔥#BillsMafia | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OeLsqmrFUJ
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2020
Bills tight end Reggie Gilliam. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
A taste of adversity
While yes, the Bills won, and the Dolphins did cover the spread, this was a full win for Buffalo. For a slight bit, the Bills were behind on the scoreboard. The Dolphins took a 20-17 lead, and the Bills didn’t even wait a second to respond. Allen did lead the way for the Bills, and that’s exactly what you want to see, but what about the entire-team effort here?
Poyer’s clutch sack was mentioned, as was Diggs and his heroics. But John Brown and Gabriel Davis got in on the action late with touchdowns, and Cole Beasley even had a 26-yard gainer.
Bringing 31-28 win home was a big effort all over from the Bills, and the mentality played a part in this one. A very unknown feeling for Bills fans is being… confident to highly confident in their abilities to turn things around.
Big time players make big time plays. #BillsMafia | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/h28sOrXGIk
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2020
Related
What uniforms Bills, Dolphins will wear Week 2
Bills fan gets billboard help from Pepsi
Bills at Dolphins: 3 keys to the game for both teams
Bills at Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports