5 takeaways from the Bills’ 31-28 win over the Dolphins

For the second-straight week, the Buffalo Bills had a final score line that was not indicative of how close the game really was. The Bills topped the Miami Dolphins (0-2) 31-28 to start their season 2-0.

Miami had a late touchdown drive that cut into Buffalo’s lead, but it was never really in doubt. Buffalo cruised against an AFC East opponent again.

Here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Dolphins:

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

Edmunds, Milano were missed

Heading into Week 2, everyone in western New York knew the Bills would miss the services of their starting linebackers. Both Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) missed the contest. Thus far, neither is on injured reserve and the Bills will hope they’re both back in Week 3 because Buffalo needs them. The Dolphins put up a perfect game plan against the Bills defense to take advantage of these misses.

In the middle of the field, tight end Mike Gesicki and slot receiver DeVante Parker took advantage of Buffalo’s holes. There’s a big drop off from Edmunds and Milano to former UDFA Tyrel Dodson and veteran AJ Klein. In addition, big defensive back Siran Neal tried to cover Gesicki, but he was way too much to handle, including his ridiculous one-handed grab.

Gesicki led the Dolphins with eight catches, 130 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Parker had his own five catches and 53 yards with a touchdown of his own.

#Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is taking advantage of no Matt Milano for the #Bills…





Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Stefon Diggs has his first monster game

In his debut with the Bills, Stefon Diggs did have a good game. His eight catches last week was a higher single-game total than he had all of last season with the Vikings. Against the Dolphins, it was even better. Buffalo saw the true No. 1 receiver that he is and why the club gave up a first-round pick for him.

Diggs had his first 100-plus yard game with the Bills, but that’s just scratching the surface. Diggs had a couple of very impressive catches. The top highlight-reel play came in the first half as Diggs high-pointed a catch from Allen on a crossing route which was a grab that not a lot of guys make. In the fourth quarter, clutch Diggs came to play. On Buffalo’s go-ahead drive, Diggs, with rookie first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in coverage, had a huge gain for the right sideline to help set up the game-winning score.

Diggs finished the contest with another eight receptions with a whopping 153 yards and his own touchdown catch (one we missed due to power outages in Miami cutting out the television feed). Folks in the Minnesota area will cringe watching the highlights from this one.

Stefon Diggs follows up his first #Bills TD with his first highlight reel grab for them:





