5 takeaways from the Bills’ 31-14 win over the Panthers

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15:

Bills right the ship

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17).

The Bills were big favorites over the Panthers heading into Sunday. That could turn down some of the excitement for this win.

But Buffalo needed it, and badly. In grabbing it, the Bills break a two-game losing streak while in the midst of the super close AFC playoff race and sit at 8-6.

A huge meeting with the New England Patriots now looms, but it wouldn’t have mattered much at all with a loss. Nothing to worry about there now.

For the most part, Buffalo’s defense held Carolina at bay. Both of their scores came due to pretty good field position.

On offense, players stepped up and quarterback Josh Allen was as steady as it goes. His interception was not ideal, but his three touchdown passes made up for it.

Singletary again RB1

Bills running back Devin Singletary.

For the second-straight game, the Bills went with a lead running back. It again was Devin Singletary as he took a majority of the snaps out of the backfield.

Zack Moss was a healthy scratch again. Matt Breida suited up be didn’t see much time at all on offense.

Buffalo isn’t a rushing-first team by any means. But as the playoffs approach, this looks like Singletary’s job to lose. He had 22 carries for 86 yards and scored a 16-yard touchdown. Breida only had one carry.

Gabe steps up

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

In his first game replacing the “week-to-week” injured Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis made his case that he deserves more playing time. Davis paced the Buffalo wide receiver room for most of the day.

Davis put up two scores for the Bills. It was the first time in his career he scored multiple touchdowns. Those came via five catches and 85 yards.

Spencer Brown struggles

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

That beer celebration after Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs scored his touchdown was cool. But the rest of Spencer Brown’s game left something to be desired.

With left tackle Dion Dawkins ruled out due to a COVID-19 positive test, Brown started there. He moved over from right tackle.

In that role, Brown was not good. His day was plagued by numerous penalties. Behind Dawkins, the lack of depth for Buffalo is alarming.

Harrison Phillips starts and other D-line notes

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99).

Back in the lineup against the Panthers was defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. One would expect him to be put back into his starting spot. He was not.

Instead, the Bills decided to start Harrison Phillips. A bit of a notable thing. Lotulelei has missed extensive time this season due the COVID list and most recently a toe injury. Without him, Phillips has had some good play which continued against the Panthers for the most part.

Phillips had three tackles including one for loss. But Lotulelei did get into things. He had a sack.

And speaking of sacks, defensive end Efe Obada, a former Panther like Lotulelei, had himself an outing. Obada had a pair of sacks.

