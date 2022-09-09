5 takeaways from the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Rams

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-10 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams:

Von ignites a sack fest

Not one, not two… but six. In the Bills’ first game with Von Miller leading the pass rush, Buffalo notched seven total sacks. That tied the team record for the most sacks in a season opener.

Here’s the rundown of who took down Rams QB Matthew Stafford:

DE Von Miller (2)

DT Jordan Phillips (1.5)

DE Greg Rousseau (1)

DE Boogie Basham (1)

DE AJ Epenesa (0.5)

Josh looks midseason

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked like he was rolling through any other Sunday against the Rams, not facing the defending champs on prime-time football.

Allen started the contest completing 10-straight passes. He finished things off 26-for-31 with 297 with three touchdowns. On the ground, the QB also added 57 rushing yards and another score.

Allen was unstoppable.

Gabe ready for his role

In his first opportunity as a starting receiver from Day 1, Gabe Davis looked ready. He had the first touchdown of the NFL season and finished with four catches for 88 yards on five targets.

Turnover battle a mixed bag

While there was tons of good to be found, the turnover battle wasn’t a s for the Bills.

While Allen did have four total scores, Allen had two interceptions. One might have been more on receiver Isaiah McKenzie, but the other certainly was not.

In addition, two Bills running backs fumbled. Running backs James Cook and Zack Moss put the ball on the ground.

The Bills dominated, but turnovers can kill them in the future.

This team looks ready

Big stage? Bright lights? Not a problem for the Bills. Buffalo went into Los Angeles, the house of the defending champs. They dominated.

This type of win builds momentum that is going to be tough to stop.

Good luck, NFL.

