5 takeaways from the Bills’ 30-23 win over the Raiders

The Buffalo Bills have a knack for making things interesting, don’t they?

In a contest that got a little too close for comfort once again, the Bills hung on as they topped the Raiders 30-23 in their first ever trip to Las Vegas in Week 4.

En route to the victory, we saw another strong day from the offense while the defense did make good plays, but was leaky as well. Regardless, it’s another notch in the win column as Buffalo remains undefeated in 2020.

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Raiders:

This offense is unfazed

The Bills offense once again showed they have arrived during a clutch moment. How many times in the past have the Bills… not only been a let down, but you could feel the let down coming? A thing or two goes wrong, and you can almost see the flood gates about to open? In back-to-back weeks, the Bills offense has instead slammed the door shut on an opponent who were crawling back into a game and quarterback Josh Allen played a big part in rallying the troops.

Once again this came at the expense of a terrible third quarter, but nonetheless, the offense bailed this defense out. After holding a 17-6 lead, the Raiders scored on a three-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to tight end Jason Witten just before halftime, and then followed that up with a field goal after the mid-point of the game. That brought the score to 17-16.

After punting one time to start the second half, the Bills put up back-to-back touchdown drives to put the Raiders away. Again, it was awkwardly close in the final score, but the Raiders put up a late score in garbage time.

This is not the type of Bills team folks are used to seeing, but this squad has become convincing that they can do this on a pretty consistent basis.

Injury bug bites

A very scary moment for the Bills in Week 4 was Allen going down to the turf and holding his left shoulder afterword. A broken collar bone could’ve been a massive blow to a team that appears to be in the driver’s seat early this season.

Rolling out to his left, Allen flicked a pass and when tackled by Keisean Nixon. But that play occurred on third down, the Bills then punted, and as it turns out, Allen never missed a snap. Still, it’s an injury situation to monitor this week. Just on Thursday, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold injury his shoulder, finished the game, but now might miss time.

Unfortunately for the Bills, the surface is only being scratched when it came to their quarterback. Cornerback Levi Wallace left the game with an ankle injury very early in the contest and did not return. In the fourth quarter, linebacker Matt Milano left the game with a shoulder injury as he appears to be dinged up again. On offensive, wide receiver Cole Beasley returned but left with a foot injury while Brian Winters did not after suffering a knee injury.

Through four games, the Bills have had a lengthy injury report at times, but guys have still played. Hopefully the injury bug doesn’t follow the Bills out to Tennessee next week, then again, if the Titans can even play.

Offense line settling?

Another game in the books for the Bills, so that means we need another offensive line update because things change there in a weekly manner.

Having started there… the Bills offensive line actually did not change against the Raiders by comparison to Week 3. Once again, Buffalo ran out, from left to right, Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Brian Winters and Daryl Williams. Starting last week, the Bills moved left guard Quinton Spain to the bench, kicked Ford over there, and started Brian Winters at right guard. The interesting twist in this one came via injury.

Winters left the contest near halftime with a right knee injury. In doing so, he was replaced by Spain, but interestingly, Spain did not come into his old position. Instead, the Bills kept Ford at left guard and put Spain at right guard, a position he actually hasn’t played. While perhaps a small sign, it could be a pretty big one in terms of Spain’s long-term future. Clearly the Bills really, really want Ford over at left guard and are not budging on moving him.

The hope at first was the Bills… well, wouldn’t have any offensive line problems. But it appears that starting right guard Jon Feliciano is still poised to miss a few weeks. The Bills could have landed on their starting unit, that is, if Winters can return.

