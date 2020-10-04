5 takeaways from the Bills’ 30-23 win over the Raiders

The Buffalo Bills have a knack for making things interesting, don’t they?
In a contest that got a little too close for comfort once again, the Bills hung on as they topped the Raiders 30-23 in their first ever trip to Las Vegas in Week 4.
En route to the victory, we saw another strong day from the offense while the defense did make good plays, but was leaky as well. Regardless, it’s another notch in the win column as Buffalo remains undefeated in 2020.
With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Raiders:
This offense is unfazed
The Bills offense once again showed they have arrived during a clutch moment. How many times in the past have the Bills… not only been a let down, but you could feel the let down coming? A thing or two goes wrong, and you can almost see the flood gates about to open? In back-to-back weeks, the Bills offense has instead slammed the door shut on an opponent who were crawling back into a game and quarterback Josh Allen played a big part in rallying the troops.
Once again this came at the expense of a terrible third quarter, but nonetheless, the offense bailed this defense out. After holding a 17-6 lead, the Raiders scored on a three-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to tight end Jason Witten just before halftime, and then followed that up with a field goal after the mid-point of the game. That brought the score to 17-16.
After punting one time to start the second half, the Bills put up back-to-back touchdown drives to put the Raiders away. Again, it was awkwardly close in the final score, but the Raiders put up a late score in garbage time.
This is not the type of Bills team folks are used to seeing, but this squad has become convincing that they can do this on a pretty consistent basis.
Injury bug bites
A very scary moment for the Bills in Week 4 was Allen going down to the turf and holding his left shoulder afterword. A broken collar bone could’ve been a massive blow to a team that appears to be in the driver’s seat early this season.
Rolling out to his left, Allen flicked a pass and when tackled by Keisean Nixon. But that play occurred on third down, the Bills then punted, and as it turns out, Allen never missed a snap. Still, it’s an injury situation to monitor this week. Just on Thursday, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold injury his shoulder, finished the game, but now might miss time.
Unfortunately for the Bills, the surface is only being scratched when it came to their quarterback. Cornerback Levi Wallace left the game with an ankle injury very early in the contest and did not return. In the fourth quarter, linebacker Matt Milano left the game with a shoulder injury as he appears to be dinged up again. On offensive, wide receiver Cole Beasley returned but left with a foot injury while Brian Winters did not after suffering a knee injury.
Through four games, the Bills have had a lengthy injury report at times, but guys have still played. Hopefully the injury bug doesn’t follow the Bills out to Tennessee next week, then again, if the Titans can even play.
Offense line settling?
Another game in the books for the Bills, so that means we need another offensive line update because things change there in a weekly manner.
Having started there… the Bills offensive line actually did not change against the Raiders by comparison to Week 3. Once again, Buffalo ran out, from left to right, Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Brian Winters and Daryl Williams. Starting last week, the Bills moved left guard Quinton Spain to the bench, kicked Ford over there, and started Brian Winters at right guard. The interesting twist in this one came via injury.
Winters left the contest near halftime with a right knee injury. In doing so, he was replaced by Spain, but interestingly, Spain did not come into his old position. Instead, the Bills kept Ford at left guard and put Spain at right guard, a position he actually hasn’t played. While perhaps a small sign, it could be a pretty big one in terms of Spain’s long-term future. Clearly the Bills really, really want Ford over at left guard and are not budging on moving him.
The hope at first was the Bills… well, wouldn’t have any offensive line problems. But it appears that starting right guard Jon Feliciano is still poised to miss a few weeks. The Bills could have landed on their starting unit, that is, if Winters can return.
In the contest against the Raiders, the Bills’ rushing attack had a pretty solid showing as well. That’s exactly what the offense has lacked with Josh Allen’s hot start.
Defense still leaky
The 2020 Bills defense has put us through a roller coaster, haven’t they? Following halftime and even early in the game, Buffalo’s former strong suit just wasn’t getting the job done. There were missed tackles and blown coverages that turned into scores. It’s not the near-perfect unit we’re used to.
The biggest issue that looks to be hurting the Bills is anything over the middle of the field. Dean Marlowe saw some time at slot cornerback, and we saw a decent amount of linebacker AJ Klein in the game, too. The Bills’ usual nickel defender in Taron Johnson has struggled this season.
But on the bright side, this one did end with the Bills defense getting some big plays late, so there’s certainly hope that consistency can follow. Among huge plays later in the game for Buffalo’s defense, there was a tackle for loss on a fourth-down attempt by the Raiders via defensive tackle Ed Oliver, cornerback Josh Norman punched out a fumble and scored which then turned into points from the offense. At the time of Norman’s play, the Raiders certainly still had some life.
Additionally, Darryl Johnson also flashed, sacking Carr on third down to end a drive (which seemed like it should have been a fumble too), and then once again, an actual fumble, the first of Quinton Jefferson’s career. He sacked Carr and the ball popped out.
There’s cracks in this unit, but based on their past successes and game-changing plays made against the Raiders, all hope should not be lost.
Playmakers all over the place
Isn’t it crazy to watch how many playmakers the Bills have on offense? Remember those days of Buffalo having a random guy on the practice squad everyone would be happy about but deep down you really knew they were not all that good? That’s a distant memory now because look at all the playmakers the Bills have. It’s a pleasant sight and a big reason for the team’s success and Allen’s improvement.
Cole Beasley put up an insane touchdown catch against the Raiders when he was flipped around in the air. John Brown appeared to have scored at the goal line, it was called back, but it was very nice catch nonetheless. Without Zack Moss in the lineup due to injury, it appears that Devin Singletary is finding himself a groove, too.
And plus, there’s Stefon Diggs and his great ability to get up and steal the ball from defenders.
But the biggest point being, the Bills spread the ball around and it’s something that’d be nice to get used to. On the ground, Singletary had 55 yards rushing, while Diggs had another 100-plus receiving game with 115 yards. Brown grabbed four catches for 42 yards and Brown had three catches for 32 yards including his touchdown. Still not mentioned? Gabriel Davis scored as well.
Also deserving credit again this week is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and his play calling, but the big note here: the Bills offense has certainly entered the modern era and… at long last.
Related
Bills QB Josh Allen injures arm vs. Raiders (video)
WATCH: Cole Beasley hangs on for awesome TD catch
Bills CB Levi Wallace leaves game vs. Raiders with injury
Bills at Raiders: Game day inactives