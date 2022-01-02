5 takeaways from the Bills’ 29-15 win over the Falcons

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17:

Uneasy game for Allen

We had a bit of a split effort from Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Falcons. It was clear to see.

Rushing the ball he was elite. Allen was tough to bring down and kept his team on the field. On 15 carries, many of which were designed QB runs, Allen had 81 yards and two touchdowns.

But throwing the ball, Allen was bad.

His game was highlighted by three interceptions. It’s rare to see a team take a win under such circumstances but thankfully the Bills got it done.

Devin keeps rolling

Over the last few games, running back Devin Singletary has started to pick up the load… and very successfully. He surpassed 100 yards rushing on the ground and had his first-career multi-rushing touchdown game against Atlanta.

The Bills have a No. 1 running back as the playoffs approach.

Returner problem?

The Bills might start re-thinking their punt returner position soon.

In recent weeks since coming off of injured reserve, rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson has taken the workload there over Isaiah McKenzie. Against the Falcons, Stevenson fumbled one punt return which led to a safety. He look unsure of himself on some others, too.

With the playoffs around the corner, McKenzie might need to be put back out there.

Important downs won again

While the Bills didn’t get any style points against the Falcons, they did play well in a few categories once again this week.

Last week against the New England Patriots, the Bills won on third and fourth down, plus in the red zone. That happened again for Buffalo.

The Bills were an impressive 7-for-12 on third down and converted their only fourth-down attempt. The Falcons, by comparison, were 1-for-7 and failed on their lone fourth-down try.

In the red zone, Buffalo was 4-for-5 on offense. Their defense was very bend but don’t break as well, holding Atlanta to a 1-for-4 clip.

Bills are back in the playoffs

The Bills are back in the playoffs. While again there wasn’t much potential confidence building heading into postseason with some struggles the offense had on Sunday… getting in is the most important part.

With their win over the Falcons combined with the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-19, Buffalo is in.

Now onto locking up a home playoff game with the AFC East title by winning next week against the New York Jets.

