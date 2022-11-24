5 takeaways from the Bills’ 28-25 win against the Lions

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving:

Bills hang on in close one

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

On a short week of work, the Bills hung on against the Lions. This contest was a tight one nearly all the way through.

This Detroit team showed they’re no longer the Lions of old. But credit where it’s due for Buffalo, they put together the game-winning drive with only seconds on the clock.

On the decisive drive, quarterback Josh Allen connected deep down the field on a pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. The No. 1 wideout was otherwise quiet during the game.

And of course, we have to mention kicker Tyler Bass. He booted the final score with just seconds remaining and after Bass already missed an extra point. Ice in his veins.

McKenzie stands out

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Diggs’ slow go of it through the full 60 minutes of action was made a lot easier to watch by Isaiah McKenzie. Diggs stepped up huge in the end, but for most of the day, McKenzie paced the Bills offense.

McKenzie led Buffalo with 96 yards on six catches with a touchdown.

Another positive game on the ground

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Bills’ issues relating to the run game are starting to feel like a thing of the past.

Offensively, running back Devin Singletary had 14 carries and averaged 5.1 yards per carry (72 total). Buffalo also allowed Allen to take off on some QB runs and he had 10 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, again, not bad. The Bills really shut the Cleveland Browns’ rushing attack down last week. Against the Lions, Buffalo held their opponent to 3.4 yards per carry.

Efforts on both sides of the ball that Buffalo will certainly take.

Injuries in the trenches

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Bills sustained some serious injury concerns against the Lions. It’s very early so we’re still unsure how things will pan out. However, initial reports indicate that pass rusher Von Miller will miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury.

Miller left the game and did not return. While left tackle Dion Dawkins was not carted off like Miller, he did also was hurt and did not return. Dawkins was said to have an ankle injury.

Those are two very important pieces in the trenches for Buffalo that might hurt the Bills a lot. Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Tre rotates

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) (AP Photo/John Amis)

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was back. For the first time, he was active on game day in 2022. It comes a year after he was originally hurt on Thanksgiving 2021.

But there was a massive grain of salt.

White play a handful of snaps in the first quarter. After that, it was strictly rookie Christian Benford and Dane Jackson at corner.

Some baby steps.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire