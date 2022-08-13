5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-24 preseason win vs. Colts

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 preseason Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts:

Super sloppy

Bills quarterback Case Keenum (18)

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott won’t be happy with his team and their turnovers against the Colts. The Bills gave it away way too many times, even for a preseason game.

Buffalo had three interceptions and fumbled it away twice. The Bills did have three takeaways of their own, but the turnover battle did not go well.

Shakir

Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills offense did not have a good day. Re: The referenced turnovers.

But if there was one player that stood out, it was rookie fifth-round receiver Khalil Shakir.

Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie did not play against Indy. In McKenzie’s case, that’s a good sign for his status in the battle to replace Cole Beasley in the slot.

With that trio out, Shakir saw plenty of playing time and took advantage of it. Shakir led the Bills with five catches and 92 receiving yards. The first-year pro caught all of his targets with the most impressive being a 25-yard grab down the right sideline on a fade pass from backup QB Matt Barkley.

On the flip side, not a great day for Jamison Crowder. The vet also battling for time in the slot tipped a pass which was then picked off.

Araiza

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza.

When the Bills released their first depth chart, incumbent Matt Haack was named the starting punter. That might not last.

Matt Araiza, the sixth-round rookie, had a good effort against the Colts. Not only did he show off his big leg with an 82-yard bomb, he did something else: Held the ball for kicker Tyler Bass.

And Araiza had no issues doing so.

Keenum doesn't look great

Bills quarterback Case Keenum (18)

Buffalo likely did not come away impressed with quarterback Case Keenum. The debut of Josh Allen’s backup was rough.

Overall, Keenum was 11-for-18 passing for 86 yards. Of the three interceptions by the Bills, two were from him.

The pick on the tip from Crowder was on a pass from Keenum. The receiver played a part, but the QB had a little too much zip on the ball as well. Then the other was a poor back-shoulder throw from Keenum that was easily taken by corner Isaiah Rodgers.

We will be truthful, though. If Keenum plays during the regular season, having the starting offensive line and the likes of Diggs & Co. will help.

Young defenders shine

Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55).

DE Boogie Basham, CB Christian Benford, CB Kaiir Elam, S Jaquan Johnson, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector. All younger players on the Bills defense that shined.

Basham had a strip sack that was scooped up by Bernard.

Elam and Benford both made big stops against the Colts’ starting wide receivers.

Spector had a sack while making some splash plays against the run as well.

Johnson added an interception.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire