5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-24 playoff win vs. the Colts

In a natural Buffalo Bills manner, things got interesting.

But all that matters in the end was a win when the final whistle went. The Bills made that happen on Saturday, as Buffalo kicked off the NFL’s Wild Card weekend with a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Some sloppy play mixed in with some big ones from both teams created a great show from the neutral standpoint. Not exactly the case for those in western New York, but the victory will be savored nonetheless.

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Colts:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Another slow start for Bills

The Bills haven’t had a problem with slow starts all that much this season. But as of their last two games now, it was. In Buffalo’s season finale against the Miami Dolphins, of all 56 points scored, none of them up went up on the board in the first quarter. Against the Colts, it was a pure lack of possession issues, but early problems still lingered around for Buffalo.

In the first half, the Colts had the ball for almost 10 minutes more than the Bills. Indy’s time of possession was 19:41 to Buffalo’s 10:19. Helping the Bills there was three of their first five drives on offense going down as three-and-out drives.

Another big problem attributing to this struggle for the Bills was a tough time with field position. Combined, the opening half saw the Bills’ average drive start at their own eight-yard line. That’s not the end all, be all, but that does make things a bit tougher. Returner Andre Roberts took one kick out of the end zone as a part of that problem. He didn’t get back to the 20, but the same thing continued even when the Bills defense forced a punt.

Somehow though, the Bills did escape the first half with a lead. Miscues by the Colts played a huge part in that, from their turnover on down near Buffalo’s goal line, to penalties by Indianapolis’ defense keeping the struggling Bills offense on the field.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis (Gannet photo)

Gabriel Davis looks like a No. 2

At some point, the Bills will have to turn their starting spots on the outside over to younger options. Stefon Diggs has plenty of left in the tank, but John Brown and Cole Beasley are already 30-and-up.

Whenever that time comes, Gabriel Davis looks like he’s going to be ready for it.

Davis has popped up throughout the season for the Bills offense, but he’s never had a stat line quite like that. Davis did surpass the 100-yard marker last week, but against the Colts he was the reliable go-to target for Buffalo’s offense. On four targets, Davis caught all of them for 85 yards. Timing was everything.

Davis was expertly good along the sideline, hauling in very impressive catches while toe-tapping the paint. When the Bills appeared to be stuck in the mud offensively early, Davis helped dig them out with a 16-yard catch to get away from their own end zone. Buffalo went on to score on that 90-plus yard drive.

On top of that, Davis then had a game-high 37-yard grab and then another 19 yarder, both of which occurred on the Bills’ second scoring drive. Both plays moved the chains.

Davis certainly is not Diggs, who did lead the Bills with six catches, 128 yards and a touchdown. But good teams have 1-2 duos and this could be the start of one.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

An old, ugly friend pops back up

The Achilles heel for this Bills team during their three losses on the year, and even in some of their wins, has been the run defense.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear lately and continued that, rushing for 78 total yards. While he had a modest 3.7 yards per carry, Taylor did break off bigger chunks, such as his 20 yarder, and Taylor had a goal-line score. Plus, it wasn’t just Taylor. Nyheim Hines was a strong change-of-pace rusher for Indy. On only six carries, Hines had 75 total rushing yards (12.5 avg).

Both rushers for the Colts found big holes… and that’s the start and ending to what the issue was for Buffalo. The Colts have an elite offensive line by NFL standards, led by All-Pro Quenton Nelson. Really in the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Bills, they’re about an average team. Against bad opponents, the Bills see their O-line and D-line shine, but good teams cause them fits and that’s exactly what led to the rushing successes of the Colts.

During the regular season, Buffalo’s offense having big games was just as much the reason for stopping opponent run games doing nothing as well. If they got up on opponents, the rushing attack stops.

Forecasting ahead, we do have good news and bad news. The Bills won’t face many teams like the Colts’ O-line in the future. It’s close to being one of a kind group.

However, there will still be good opponents en route so improving in the trenches could be the difference between another postseason win or not.

Buffalo Bills’ Tyler Bass. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Tyler Bass comes in clutch

Do not overlook Tyler Bass’ efforts for the Bills in this playoff victory.

Bass, once nearly run out of town earlier in the season, has more than settled in as a kicker Buffalo can count on. Bass was 2-for-2 and made all three extra points against the Colts in a game that came down to the finest of margins in the end.

Of Bass’s two made field goals, the long, late and timely one is the most important item worth mentioning.

After connecting on a 46 yarder out of halftime, with 8:08 remaining in the game, Bass split the uprights on a clutch 54-yard boot. Just looking at the scoreboard, clearly a difference-maker. Buffalo won by three.

But that long kick was also a record. That one was the longest field goal made by a rookie in NFL playoff history. It came right after the Colts had cut into the lead as well with a touchdown of their own to bring the score to an uncomfortable 24-16. Indianapolis missed that extra point and with Bass making that kick only moments later? It was a big swing in favor of the Bills in a close game.

And not to rub it in, but Bass’s effort came against a team with fellow rookie Rodrigo Blankenship on the other sideline… who missed a costly field goal himself earlier in the game. Buffalo’s decision to select Bass has paid off.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Allen remains calm in big spot

Buffalo’s quarterback did have a 300-yard outing, but it certainly wasn’t anything that included Allen flying out of the gate.

After the first half, Allen had only 138 yards passing. He was an efficient 11-for-16 in that time frame. The Bills did have a promising spell via Allen’s legs at times, but we didn’t see the kind of passing many have become accustomed to. It was no MVP out there.

Things turned around in a big way after halftime. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll showed some promising adjustments heading into the second half and it was just enough. Some of that included using Allen as a rusher, but the big-time throws that seemingly took place in all 16 games for the Bills started popping up.

Allen had a perfectly-placed touchdown pass to Diggs for 36 yards which really gave the Bills a huge momentum boost. It looked identical to the one he sailed over to John Brown a week ago. Allen also completed passes to Davis for 13 yards, Beasley for 16 yards, and Diggs for 21 to keep drives rolling in the second half.

In the end, we’ve seen a more complete game from the Bills’ signal caller in 2020. But what this game really should do for Allen is take that monkey off his back.

Like the Bills as a franchise, Allen got his first-career playoff win. In terms of the club, it was their first since around the time the QB was born…

Questionable moments aside (such as his fumble that was saved by Daryl Williams in the fourth quarter), grabbing this victory should be a weight off Allen’s shoulders. That loss to the Texans a year ago really seemed to weigh on him and now it’s a thing in the distance past.

