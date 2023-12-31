5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-21 win over the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills march toward the postseason is now near complete. Needing a win against the New England Patriots in their final home game of the 2023 season, exactly that happened.

Here are five takeaways from the Bills’ 27-21 win over the Patriots:

Allen never got going

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a 51-yard pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid. He rushed in two touchdowns from the goal line as well.

But Allen went back to making mistakes, notching a fumble and an interception. The QB and passing game never really got into any sort of rhythm. Allen did not throw a touchdown pass and receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t show much once again, either. The duo had 169 and 26 yards in the passing game, respectively.

Buffalo need to work out whatever issues their passing attack has heading into the postseason. The Bills will need it to be firing on all cylinders… or at least playing better.

Douglas delivers

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Cornerback Rasul Douglas keeps making the Bills’ decision to trade for him look like a smart choice. His play in the secondary has stood out most weeks since he arrived in Buffalo and he saved some of his best work for the Patriots. Douglas had two interceptions, including a pick-six takeaway.

Ed is him

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Along with Douglas, the Bills defense had another standout: Ed Oliver. The defensive lineman’s day was highlighted by his first-career interception. It was a nice diving effort, too.

For good measure, Oliver had a sack and a tackle for loss as well. Oliver is up to 9.5 sacks on the year, a career-high, and is making his contract extension look like a very smart choice by the Bills.

Let them hang around

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

At different times of the game, every phase of the Bills allowed the Patriots to stick around.

On special teams, Buffalo allowed New England to score on the opening kickoff.

The defense started strong with a series of takeaways… then the offense couldn’t bury the Pats off of those plays.

Then the defense and offense flipped. New England’s lowest-scoring offense in the NFL put some points up to keep things close and it was the offense that iced it despite their complete lack of momentum.

Playing down to their opponents is a staple of the 2023 Bills… but on the plus side, the playoffs doesn’t feature bad teams.

AFC East is alive

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

With the Bills’ win, not only are their playoff hopes alive, the Miami Dolphins lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills will face the Dolphins, on the road, for the 2023 AFC East title next weekend.

Buckle up.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire