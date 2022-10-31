5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Packers

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8:

Bills make Aaron Rodgers look pedestrian

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The biggest takeaway from the Bills game was the way they made the other quarterback look. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be in the Hall of Fame some day. This game will not be mentioned amongst his best.

Rodgers’ final stat line was 19-for-30 passing with a touchdown and interception. Rodgers entered the fourth quarter with 82 passing yards and finished with 203.

That’s a horrible effort for his standards. This Bills defense did that to him.

Greg Rousseau and Tim Settle had sacks from the defensive line. Linebacker Matt Milano had the interception.

Limited run game works again

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills did not ask a ton from their running backs. But make no mistake, they got the job done.

Devin Singletary led the way with only eight carries before the final drive. He finished with 14 and 67 yards (4.8 avg).

In a bit of a bright spot, rookie James Cook contributed out of the backfield as well. He had 35 rushing yards, including a 17-yard scamper, and added a catch for 41 yards.

Zack Moss was not inactive. However, he did not play.

The Bills having a two-dimensional offense is a big boost.

All Diggs, all the time

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The broadcast showed Bills receiver Stefon Diggs mixing it up a bit before kickoff with some Packers defenders. Whatever was said certainly motivated him.

Diggs had a game-high 108 passing yards on six catches. He added a 26-yard touchdown which he was clearly amped up about…

Was Bills run defense exposed?

Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

While Rodgers was held, the Packers’ rushing attack was not. It was doing so well, even when Green Bay should have been passing it in the second half, they just kept handing the ball off.

Aaron Jones had a game-high 143 rushing yards. AJ Dillon added another 54.

That’s way too many yards for the Bills defense to be giving up.

Allen doesn't need to be great

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills won. Allen as decent. That’s all.

He did have two interceptions but made up for it with two touchdown passes.

We’ve seen Allen bury opponents. That’s not how he looked against the Packers… and let’s take that as a good thing. The guy doesn’t have to do it all for Buffalo to win. The job still got done.

