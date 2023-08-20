5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Not ready

The Bills were not ready to play and did not execute regardless of who was on the field. Not only was Buffalo not focused at the start, they came out at halftime with more of the same.

Sure, it’s the preseason. The game plan is vanilla. But going down 27-0 until the fourth quarter? The Bills were beaten down on all fronts.

On the bright side, maybe this was a kick in the rear side at the perfect time: When the game doesn’t actually count.

Penalties...

The biggest issue for the Bills against the Steelers was the penalty problem. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen such an ugly effort in this department.

Sure, you can blame it on the preseason. So many of these must have come from the backups, right?

It was announced the starters would play for more than a quarter. What the heck happened? There were 12 penalties in the first half alone.

Big plays

We’re not even talking about half the battle here, a.k.a. turnovers.

The Steelers converted on a third-and-long and then scored on a 57-yard rush on the next play.

After a three-and-out by the Bills offense, a 54-yard punt return hurt. That was followed by a 25-yard pass on the first play of the next drive for another TD.

Meanwhile, the Bills struggled to make much happen. Quarterback Josh Allen worked a few plays, but not much really. Toss in the penalties and it was just an ugly, ugly watch.

Rotation notes

Naturally in the preseason, even in such a bad game, it’s all about the position battles. A quick rundown:

Right guard: Second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence started against over Ryan Bates. A rare bright spot.

Cornerback: Dane Jackson started for the second-straight game. Christian Benford saw time with the starting defense as well, rotating in for Jackson, before Elam entered the contest. Benford and Elam both took penalties.

Middle linebacker: Tyrel Dodson started again as Terrel Bernard continues to nurse a hamstring injury. AJ Klein, similar to the cornerback situation, also played with the starters. Buffalo is lacking here.

Backup quarterback: Matt Barkley came into the game before Kyle Allen. He did not take advantage of that. He had three interceptions and turned the ball over three times. Kyle Allen had a late touchdown pass against the third-to-fourth stringers for the Steelers.

A new area of concern?

