5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Bengals

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC’s Divisional round:

No rhythm for Bills

Offense, defense, heck we’ll even toss special teams in there: The Bills did not get into a groove at any point during this game.

On offense, there was no running the ball, whether it was from quarterback Josh Allen or the running backs. Then with the snowy conditions, it was made more difficult to throw the ball.

Then again, the Bengals didn’t seem to have a hard time doing that because Buffalo’s defense also couldn’t make a stop. The Bills go into the offseason a few weeks earlier than many in western New York expected–And there’s really no one person to blame. Across the board, they didn’t have an ounce of momentum on their side.

Bengals were two-dimensional

As referenced, the big reason why Cincinnati found their stride on offense was because they were a two-dimensional unit.

On the ground, the Bengals averaged 5.4 yards per carry and top rusher Joe Mixon surpassed the century mark (105). That helped out their passing attack and quarterback Joe Burrow did not disappoint with two passing touchdowns. One went to receiver Ja’Marr Chase, another to tight end Hayden Hurst.

Under the radar was DaQuan Jones. The run-stopping defense tackle was inactive for the Bills due to a calf injury. That could’ve made a difference.

Lost in the trenches

Without Jones, the Bills didn’t do much to slow down Mixon. However, he’s not amongst the team’s pass rushers and they were a let down.

Burrow was only sacked once as he scrambled around. It was just a two-yard loss. The Cincy QB was also only hit three total times. That effort against a banged up offensive line the Bengals sported.

Offensively, it was a mess in the trenches too. Typically, the best offensive lineman the Bills have is Dion Dawkins. He had a tough game, as did several others around him between poor play and ill-timed injuries.

Injuries pile up

Dean Marlowe (groin), Jordan Poyer (head), Tre’Davious White (head) were among the injuries the Bills sustained to their secondary on Sunday. It’s hard to stop the Bengals’ deep playmaker group at full strength, let alone when you’re banged up.

And we didn’t even mention the long-ago loss of Micah Hyde (neck).

The what if(s)

The storyline that’s going to play throughout the offseason: What if Von Miller had played and was never injured?

Buffalo brought him in to be that “closer” and no one managed to make up for his loss.

Toss Hyde into that same category.

And with that, that’s it for the 2022 Bills.

