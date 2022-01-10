5 takeaways from the Bills’ 27-10 win over the Jets

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 18:

Day to forget for Haack

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills might have a punter problem at a terrible time.

As Buffalo heads into the postseason, punter Matt Haack decided to have his worst game of the season. Haack, who has not been overly impressive in general this season, shanked two punts, back-to-back, in the first half.

Then he added another of that variety before dropping a snap for good measure.

What the Bills do in this area could be a pivotal decision they make in the coming days. It’s hard to see them bring in a new punter at this point, but it’s not impossible.

Josh was shaky

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not have the outing many in Buffalo had hoped he would have heading into the playoffs.

Allen finished Sunday with the win. That’s important, but passing the ball he was 24-for-45 passing with 239 yards yards and two touchdowns.

At points in the middle of the game, Allen missed some receivers ever so slightly with passes that could have buried the Jets. A few thrown toward receiver Gabriel Davis come to mind.

Allen wasn’t overly bad, and ran the ball a few times well. Overall, it was a solid effort for him, but considering the Bills put up 40 on this last place defense the first time they saw them… it could have gone better.

Diggs and Singletary get theirs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While Allen was spotty with his play as a passer, when it did go well, receiver Stefon Diggs was usually involved.

Diggs finished with nine catches, 81 yards and a score. Of those grabs, eight were in the first half, a career-high for him. Diggs’ touchdown was also an amazing, toe-tapping catch on the sideline. A thing of beauty.

On running back Devin Singletary, what is there to say? Buffalo might have a legit No. 1 rusher. He had another pair of touchdowns after doing so for the first time in his career last week. Singletary capped things with 88 total rushing yards.

Story continues

Front seven dominates

Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver,. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The front seven of the Bills was elite against the Jets. Their rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson had little chance to make anything happen.

In total, Buffalo’s defense recorded nine sacks. Defensive end Mario Addison and safety Jordan Poyer led the way with two each. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has been on fire recently, had 1.5 sacks.

The front seven didn’t just dominated against the pass. It was a full effort against the run as well.

Michael Carter was the Jets lead running back. He had 19 yards. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds played particularly well in his role against the New York backfield.

Returner revolving door continues

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

More changes again to Buffalo’s return game. At the top, rookie Marquez Stevenson was a healthy scratch for the Bills. After a turnover last week, he was sent to the bench.

Isaiah McKenzie was put back out there against the Jets as Buffalo’s punt returner… that was short lived. After letting one punt go which led to New York downing the ball deep, safety Micah Hyde replaced McKenzie the rest of the way.

McKenzie did remain out there for kickoffs, but heading into the playoffs we might be seeing Hyde out there for the Bills with him.

Buffalo typically does not like to put starters in their returner role, but in the playoffs, one small mistake can mean a loss.

1

1