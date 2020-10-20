5 takeaways from the Bills’ 26-17 loss to the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills hoped to bounce back after their first loss of the year last week against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Instead, anything but that happened as the Chiefs handed a 26-17 loss to the Bills in Week 6.
The Bills offense didn’t put enough up on the scoreboard again, but most fingers will still point toward the defense, and deservedly so. Earlier this season, one could feel confident that this side of the ball would turn it around. Not so much anymore. What happened to this elite unit?
With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs:
This run defense stinks
There’s not really a nicer way to say it: Buffalo’s run defense… stinks.
In the early portions of the season, the Bills offense was so strong that opposing offenses had to quit running the ball early in games. Because of that, Buffalo’s defense was technically a top-10 unit against the run this season through the first four games. But actually looking at it, in terms of yards per carry, the Bills haven’t been good stopping the run at all this year.
Against the Chiefs, it might’ve hit rock bottom. It’s a good thing that Le’Veon Bell wasn’t allowed to play in this one… not that he was even needed, though. Rookie rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire started the game with 60 yards on his first six carries alone. By halftime, Edwards-Helaire was up to 94 yards rushing. Overall, Edwards-Helaire had a massive 161 rushing yards.
But it wasn’t just Edwards-Helaire. Darrell Williams had just as strong of a game, which included a rushing touchdown on fourth and inches from 13 yards out. He wasn’t even touched on the play. It ended up being just the fourth time an Andy Reid coached team had 200-plus yards rushing in a game, as the Chiefs put up 245 yards, in total, on the ground. So much for Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball all over the place?
Josh Allen comes back to earth
Against the Titans in Week 5, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not the type of guy he looked like over the first quarter of the season. Instead, he looked like a player that was… pretty good, just not the elite player we got used to seeing after the firs four games.
In Week 6 against the Chiefs, it wasn’t a good outing for Allen, period. The Bills did start letting Allen run the ball more as there were a few designed running play for him in the first half that extended drives. But overall, the telling this was Allen’s inaccurate throws making a return. Allen’s longest pass of the game was 15 total yards until his final scoring drive late, and none of his completions traveled very far in the air at all in the game.
Early on, the Bills were dialing up some long throws, but nothing was connecting. The best play of the game via the pass that came for Buffalo’s offense was a defensive pass interference penalty against Stefon Diggs on the goal which turned into a touchdown a short time later.
This, of course, is a similar type of game Allen put together against the Titans, but he had some more consistency last week. Hopefully the book on how to stop him isn’t out there.
Another big day for a tight end
No Matt Milano? Massive problem for the Bills once again.
Without their best coverage linebacker in the lineup, the Bills simply have no type of answers for opposing tight ends, especially ones that rank among the top half of the NFL. The latest to succeed against Buffalo was the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.
Kelce did have one bad play, and kudos to Bills linebacker AJ Klein, he knocked the ball out of the tight end’s hands late in the first half. The Bills nearly had a chance to tie the game because of it, but Kelce did much more good than bad. First and foremost, Kelce had two touchdowns. On one, he beat Jordan Poyer to the corner of the end zone while the other… the closest guy around the Tremaine Edmunds, but he wasn’t particularly near Kelce at all.
Big nickel defensive back Siran Neal did see a little more time on defense than usual, including some time covering Kelce. Nothing seemed to make a difference, though.
The game plan on beating the Bills over the middle of the field is certainly out there.
Plenty of changes made on defense
At least they tried?
After not making many changes in the slightest to their defense despite tough outings, Buffalo’s coaching staff had seen enough in a few spots on that side of the ball. First, before the game even started, the Bills had two notable healthy scratches in defensive linemen Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips. In relief, Justin Zimmer saw playing time via a call up from the practice squad and did look pretty decent. But there were few other positive improvements found on the Bills defense.
In addition to the defensive line, Klein started over Tyrel Dodson in this one after the former undrafted rookie started against the Titans in Week 5 for Milano. Klein had that forced fumble and a nice tackle at the line of scrimmage late when the game was still in swinging distance, but he also left some plays to be desired. In the secondary, something was finally done about Taron Johnson’s poor play at slot cornerback as ex-University at Buffalo prospect Cam Lewis started the game out there at nickel cornerback. But he was injured very early in the game.
Maybe more changes are en route?
Not looking good against good teams
In back-to-back games, the Bills haven’t looked like they were up to the challenge against some of the teams that would be right in Buffalo’s way in terms of a Super Bowl run. The Bills’ last two opponents were the two sides that battled to represent the AFC in last year’s title bout, with the Chiefs winning that game and eventually winning the Super Bowl. In both of their recent game against the Titans and Chiefs, the Bills simply looked out-classed, especially on defense. It wasn’t even close. It’s actually incredible that the Chiefs only put up 26 points. What perhaps makes matters worse? Both losses came on primetime, too. The Bills have plenty of time on the big stage left this season, but they’re not off to a good start with the national spotlight on them.
Over the next two weeks, the Bills play the Jets and the Patriots, respectively. That’s the bottom half of their division and two teams they have to certainly take serious. But at some point, you’d really want the Bills to start keeping it closer against some of their stiffer competition.
Currently this Bills team looks little different than their 2019 squad. The only difference is the roles of the offense and defense have flipped, but good teams beat them.
