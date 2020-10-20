5 takeaways from the Bills’ 26-17 loss to the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills hoped to bounce back after their first loss of the year last week against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Instead, anything but that happened as the Chiefs handed a 26-17 loss to the Bills in Week 6.

The Bills offense didn’t put enough up on the scoreboard again, but most fingers will still point toward the defense, and deservedly so. Earlier this season, one could feel confident that this side of the ball would turn it around. Not so much anymore. What happened to this elite unit?

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs:

This run defense stinks

There’s not really a nicer way to say it: Buffalo’s run defense… stinks.

In the early portions of the season, the Bills offense was so strong that opposing offenses had to quit running the ball early in games. Because of that, Buffalo’s defense was technically a top-10 unit against the run this season through the first four games. But actually looking at it, in terms of yards per carry, the Bills haven’t been good stopping the run at all this year.

Against the Chiefs, it might’ve hit rock bottom. It’s a good thing that Le’Veon Bell wasn’t allowed to play in this one… not that he was even needed, though. Rookie rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire started the game with 60 yards on his first six carries alone. By halftime, Edwards-Helaire was up to 94 yards rushing. Overall, Edwards-Helaire had a massive 161 rushing yards.

But it wasn’t just Edwards-Helaire. Darrell Williams had just as strong of a game, which included a rushing touchdown on fourth and inches from 13 yards out. He wasn’t even touched on the play. It ended up being just the fourth time an Andy Reid coached team had 200-plus yards rushing in a game, as the Chiefs put up 245 yards, in total, on the ground. So much for Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball all over the place?

Josh Allen comes back to earth

Against the Titans in Week 5, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not the type of guy he looked like over the first quarter of the season. Instead, he looked like a player that was… pretty good, just not the elite player we got used to seeing after the firs four games.

In Week 6 against the Chiefs, it wasn’t a good outing for Allen, period. The Bills did start letting Allen run the ball more as there were a few designed running play for him in the first half that extended drives. But overall, the telling this was Allen’s inaccurate throws making a return. Allen’s longest pass of the game was 15 total yards until his final scoring drive late, and none of his completions traveled very far in the air at all in the game.

Early on, the Bills were dialing up some long throws, but nothing was connecting. The best play of the game via the pass that came for Buffalo’s offense was a defensive pass interference penalty against Stefon Diggs on the goal which turned into a touchdown a short time later.

This, of course, is a similar type of game Allen put together against the Titans, but he had some more consistency last week. Hopefully the book on how to stop him isn’t out there.

