5 takeaways from the Bills’ 24-21 win over the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills officially control their own fate in the AFC East. The New England Patriots did not come to town in Week 8 leading the division. They aren’t even in second place.

Still, after you dominate the AFC East for nearly two decades, there’s always that thought in the back of your mind. But following a 24-21 win to bring the Bills to 6-2 on the season and drop the Patriots to 2-5, that’s not the case anymore. The Pats hopes for a divisional crown are essentially dead now.

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Patriots in Week 8:

Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Game-saving Zimmer

The Bills were saved by Justin Zimmer in this one, no doubt about it.

In a game that was much closer than it needed to be, Zimmer cemented his place on the Bills roster for awhile. As time was expiring, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was leading a drive that appeared destined to end with points, but then the defensive tackle knocked the ball and game out of Newton’s hand. On a carry to the left side of the field where the Pats ran a couple of rushes in a row, Zimmer tackled Newton from behind and knocked the ball out, forcing a fumble. Safety Dean Marlowe then scooped up the ball with 30 seconds left and Buffalo iced the game from there.

Had the game gone to overtime, much of the momentum would have been with the Patriots. Plus there’s that whole coin-flip thing… in the most literal sense. The NFL’s overtime is dumb. If the Pats win a coin toss, they could’ve won the game. Instead, the Bills took the win in regulation and completed their stranglehold on the AFC East by topping the Patriots.

Bills running back Zack Moss. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Feliciano shows importance

The Bills haven’t been a running team the entire season. Credit to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a bit here as well, but against the Patriots, the Bills ran the ball in excellent fashion. Kind of ironic that this happens when Jon Feliciano returns, right?

Actually, not really at all. It seemed unlikely that adding one offensive lineman to the equation would change a team’s running fortunes this much, but that’s exactly what happened. Right off the bat, Feliciano’s impact was felt as the Bills’ opening drive on offense saw the unit gash the Pats on the left side of the field over and over again behind Feliciano at left guard.

A change of scenery didn’t even slow Feliciano down. After spending the first drive of the game at guard, Feliciano was moved to center. Starter in the middle, Mitch Morse, went down with concussion and Feliciano was put in the middle. Even there, Feliciano’s impact was felt. Both of Buffalo’s running backs in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss owe Feliciano a nice dinner or something after this one. Both guys had their best games-to-date this season.

As a team, the Bills had nearly 200 yards rushing (190) and only 23 yards came from their quarterback. Both backs had 14 carries in the game while Singletary had 86 and Moss had a nearly identical outing with 81 yards, but with two touchdowns as well.

