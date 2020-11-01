5 takeaways from the Bills’ 24-21 win over the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills officially control their own fate in the AFC East. The New England Patriots did not come to town in Week 8 leading the division. They aren’t even in second place.
Still, after you dominate the AFC East for nearly two decades, there’s always that thought in the back of your mind. But following a 24-21 win to bring the Bills to 6-2 on the season and drop the Patriots to 2-5, that’s not the case anymore. The Pats hopes for a divisional crown are essentially dead now.
With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Patriots in Week 8:
Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Game-saving Zimmer
The Bills were saved by Justin Zimmer in this one, no doubt about it.
In a game that was much closer than it needed to be, Zimmer cemented his place on the Bills roster for awhile. As time was expiring, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was leading a drive that appeared destined to end with points, but then the defensive tackle knocked the ball and game out of Newton’s hand. On a carry to the left side of the field where the Pats ran a couple of rushes in a row, Zimmer tackled Newton from behind and knocked the ball out, forcing a fumble. Safety Dean Marlowe then scooped up the ball with 30 seconds left and Buffalo iced the game from there.
Had the game gone to overtime, much of the momentum would have been with the Patriots. Plus there’s that whole coin-flip thing… in the most literal sense. The NFL’s overtime is dumb. If the Pats win a coin toss, they could’ve won the game. Instead, the Bills took the win in regulation and completed their stranglehold on the AFC East by topping the Patriots.
Bills running back Zack Moss. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Feliciano shows importance
The Bills haven’t been a running team the entire season. Credit to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll a bit here as well, but against the Patriots, the Bills ran the ball in excellent fashion. Kind of ironic that this happens when Jon Feliciano returns, right?
Actually, not really at all. It seemed unlikely that adding one offensive lineman to the equation would change a team’s running fortunes this much, but that’s exactly what happened. Right off the bat, Feliciano’s impact was felt as the Bills’ opening drive on offense saw the unit gash the Pats on the left side of the field over and over again behind Feliciano at left guard.
A change of scenery didn’t even slow Feliciano down. After spending the first drive of the game at guard, Feliciano was moved to center. Starter in the middle, Mitch Morse, went down with concussion and Feliciano was put in the middle. Even there, Feliciano’s impact was felt. Both of Buffalo’s running backs in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss owe Feliciano a nice dinner or something after this one. Both guys had their best games-to-date this season.
As a team, the Bills had nearly 200 yards rushing (190) and only 23 yards came from their quarterback. Both backs had 14 carries in the game while Singletary had 86 and Moss had a nearly identical outing with 81 yards, but with two touchdowns as well.
First rushing touchdown of his career! @PresMoss2 | 📺 #NEvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/upm6ImtG66
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Stefon Diggs comes back
Stefon Diggs was not out of the lineup for the Bills in recent weeks, but his big games in the box score were. Because of that, slot receiver Cole Beasley had been the go-to option for Buffalo’s offense and quarterback Josh Allen.. Over the course of Weeks 5-7, Beasley put up 200-plus yards receiving combined. Diggs did not surpass 50 yards in either of the Bills’ last two games. But against the Patriots, the Bills were able to revert back to their top target and lean on him once again. Diggs had a team-high six catches on nine targets for 92 yards.
Overall, the Bills didn’t exactly employ much of a passing attack, but when they did, it was Diggs. By comparison, Beasley only had two catches on two targets in the entire game and Allen himself only had 154 yards passing. A huge chunk of Allen’s stats were attributed to Diggs and it’s a huge positive to see him get involved in games where the focal point of shutting the Bills meant shutting down Diggs.
Allen and Diggs were talking immediately after the INT on the sideline. CBS said Diggs tapped his chest to indicate he was at fault for the miscommunication on the route. #Bills pic.twitter.com/mXofgMUBk8
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 1, 2020
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) hands the ball off to running back Damien Harris. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Defense falls apart in 2nd half
It was another tale of two halves for the Bills defense against the Patriots after employing that strategy against the Jets in Week 7. However, the script was flipped. In the second half against the Jets, Buffalo’s defense only allowed four total yards. The exact opposite was the case against New England.
For the first time this season, the Patriots scored a touchdown on back-to-back drives against Buffalo. As has been the case so many times, it was the run defense for the Bills that did them in.
Far too often, Patriots running back Damien Harris had way too much room to maneuver. He also barely ever got a hand on him until he was beyond the line of scrimmage. The Patriots’ first touchdown of the second half saw Harris rush 22 yards for a score one play after he broke tackle attempts from linebacker Matt Milano and defensive lineman Ed Oliver for 10 yards. The touchdown he was untouched.
Then on the ensuing drive, Harris had three carries of the double-digit variety, which included an 18-yard scamper. Linebacker AJ Klein had two plays where he missed tackles and he was also stiff armed really badly early in the game. That drive was capped on a rushing touchdown from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. A lot of the problems appeared to once again sit with the Bills defensive line mostly.
Harris finished the game with 102 rushing yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
.@DHx34 goes 22 yards for the TD!
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/D2GUQEbcZO
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2020
Bills inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Tyler Matakevich’s big play
Tyler Matakevich is not a name we hear often even though he plays a huge chunk of snaps. But there’s a huge curveball here.
In every game but one this season, Matakevich has led the Bills in snaps… on special teams. When signed the offseason from the Steelers, no one thought much. But Matakevich earned his pay against the Patriots with one huge play.
After scoring in the second half, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to get crafty. In an attempt to catch the Bills sleeping, an onside kick was played. If Patriots kicker Nick Folk went to the other side of the field with his attempt, there’s as big likelihood that the Pats recover it. Every player on Buffalo’s special teams unit had their back turned and was set to block for returner Andre Roberts. Not Matakevich, though. Not even looking for a second that he was fooled, Matakevich pounced on the ball. Not only that, the Bills offense then went on and scored on their ensuing drive. That’s potentially a 14-point swing on the scoreboard that doesn’t happen without Matakevich’s wits.
