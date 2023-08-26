5 takeaways from the Bills’ 24-21 preseason win over the Bears

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 24-21 preseason win over the Chicago Bears:

That's a better start

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bills played their starters against the Bears. A bit surprising considering Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has typically not played them in the preseason finale. While the coach did not attribute it to last week’s performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s probably why.

And considering that… much better.

The defense forced a three-and-out to begin the contest. Then the offense moved the ball down the field with ease as Damien Harris capped their drive with a goal line touchdown.

Kaiir looks out

Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bills have not yet named a starter at cornerback. It’s likely not going to be Kaiir Elam.

The first-round pick in 2022 was third in the pecking order to play against the Bears. Christian Benford got the start and was spelled by Dane Jackson. In the first two preseason outings Jackson had started.

With his playing time, Benford performed well. He had a notable third-down pass breakup on Chicago’s opening drive.

Positions not sorted

Trevis Gipson #99 of the Chicago Bears forces Kyle Allen #9 of the Buffalo Bills to fumble (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even going into the preseason finale (ironically against Tremaine Edmunds’ new team), the Bills look no closer to determining who will start at linebacker Week 1. In Chicago, Tyrel Dodson and AJ Klein both had spells at middle linebacker. The overall play out of Buffalo’s linebackers left something to be desired.

And speaking of the quarterback of the defense, the actual QB play was a bit spotty as well. Kyle Allen played most of the contest as Matt Barkley has an elbow injury. Allen had a great touchdown pass but also turned the ball over twice.

Special teams worry?

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills haven’t performed well on special teams in the preseason. After allowing a big return against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, another came against Buffalo in Chicago.

The Bears had a 56-yard kickoff return and the Bills will need to tighten up in that area before the regular season begins. Then Chicago blocked a Sam Martin punt late.

Such mistakes cost teams win in the regular season.

Penalties

Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Much better on the penalty front from the Bills in Chicago. After notching an incredible 12 flags in the first half alone last week, Buffalo only had two in the first half against the Bears. One of which was a questionable call for a block in the back, at best. In the second half, the Bills did not commit a penalty.

