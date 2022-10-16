5 takeaways from the Bills’ 24-20 win over the Chiefs

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win in Week 6 over the Kansas City Chiefs:

Another tight battle

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

As this one was billed, it was a tight battle between two very talented teams. Following the first three quarters of action, the Bills and Chiefs were tied… as they were at the end of every quarter until the final one.

It was quite literally a neck-and-neck game all the way through. Now we wait and see if these two will do it again in the playoffs.

A slow start for both

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

By kickoff, the over/under in this was pushing 55. It didn’t even come close to hitting.

Both sides got off to slow starts. That Bills have had that happen to them on occasion in 2022.

Assisting that was some good play by both defenses. Buffalo saw their final drive end on a fumble. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was picked off by rookie Kaiir Elam on their ensuing drive.

Receivers take advantage of secondary

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The top receivers on the Bills had a great effort in KC. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis were facing a Chiefs secondary that was banged up and had a couple of rookies playing significant time.

That was a battle from the get go that the Bills should win. They did. Diggs had 10 catches on 13 targets and 148 yards. Davis followed that up right behind Diggs with three catches for 74yards on six targets.

Both also scored touchdowns.

Pass rush gets there

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Bills wanted to address their pass rush and defensive line in order to better play against the Chiefs. That worked.

Leading the way was the marquee addition, Von Miller. He had two sacks but also another tackle near the line of scrimmage on Mahomes.

The play of the defensive line allowed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to produce as well. Edmunds had a team-high 10 tackles while Milano was all over the field making big plays in the open field.

But the problem sat with Travis Kelce. Buffalo did struggle to slow down the Kansas City tight end again.

A huge one

Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

It doesn’t need much explanation. The Bills got it done against the Chiefs. With the way things are going in the AFC playoff picture, there is a chance this one locks in the championship-round game in Buffalo.

A lot more work to do until then, but it’s feeling that way.

It’s a tough day to be an Allen hater, too. His touchdown pass to win it was cold as ice.

