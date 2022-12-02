5 takeaways from the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13:

Bills control the pace

Throughout this contest, it felt like the Bills controlled the pace from start to finish.

A big part was that Buffalo had a balanced attack. There were 33 passes thrown on offense while the ball was rushed 34 times. That type of balance helped Buffalo control the clock.

The Bills had drives that ate up 8:55, 4:50, and 4:55 of game time. All of those were longer than any drive New England had, discounting their final drive on offense during garbage time.

James Cook

It wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Cook handle a decent load for the Bills. Two weeks ago, he had 6 yards on 11 carries.

Undoubtedly, this Patriots outing is the new top one of his career. Not only that, he was the lead back for the Bills over Devin Singletary… ever so slightly.

The two split playing time, but Cook edged out Singletary pretty clearly for the first time all year.

Their numbers:

Cook: 14 carries, 64 yards/ 6 catches, 41 yards

Singletary: 13 carries, 51 yards, touchdown

Allen cleans up in the red zone

Allen had a solid overall game–Most importantly, he did in the red zone.

In that area of the field, the Bills converted for a touchdown three times. Of those, Buffalo scored on touchdown passes twice from Josh Allen, once to Stefon Diggs and another to Gabe Davis.

On that second one, Allen got creative and improvised, but he still managed to score. Over the past few weeks, he has made mistakes on such plays.

That will hopefully be a confidence builder for him through the final quarter of the season.

Bills scheme against Mac perfectly

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was really held in check by the Bills defense a week after he had the best game of his career.

Jones finished 22-for-36 for only 185 yards. Not only that, Jones’ only score and longest pass of the game was screen pass in the flat that went for 48 yards.

Aside from that, Jones rarely found anything down the field. Credit to Buffalo’s defensive game plan.

Xavier Rhodes/ Tre White increase

The Bills made a very interesting move at cornerback in this one.

As expected, cornerback Tre’Davious White saw his snaps increase in New England. He returned last week against the Detroit Lions, but was limited to early work. He played often against the Pats.

The twist: Xavier Rhodes. First-round rookie Kaiir Elam was inactive and Rhodes started alongside White.

That will be a storyline to monitor moving forward.

