5 takeaways from the Bills’ 23-19 preseason win over the Colts

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 23-19 preseason Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts:

Dane stands out

In the competition to start at the second cornerback spot, Dane Jackson has a stranglehold on things.

Jackson started the outing against the Colts by recording an interception. That will only help his chances to win the job–but there was proof in the way the competition was handled as well.

That interception came on the first series of the contest. Not only did Jackson get that start, that was the only reps he got. When other starters left the game, so did Jackson, leaving Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford to takeover after.

Other competition highlights

Other noted competitions going on include the starting position at right guard and at middle linebacker.

On the O-line, second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence got the start over Ryan Bates, who ended up being the second-string center. In starting, Torrence was not noticed much… not the worst thing when you’re an offensive lineman.

In the middle of the defense, Tyrel Dodson started and played an extended period. Terrel Bernard did not play due to a hamstring injury. His highlight was a fourth-down stop he split with Damar Hamlin.

James Cook looks part

James Cook looked the part of being the No. 1 running back for the Bills. Not only did he score on an impressive one-cut move, he average five yards per carry.

D-line depth flashes

The Bills defensive line depth was really on display against a poor offensive line the Colts have.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle and edge defender Boogie Basham notched sacks in the second quarter. After halftime, another came from UDFA DJ Dale and Kameron Cline in the second half. All but one Colts running back (Deon Jackson) averaged under three yards per carry as well.

A bit sloppy

Sean McDermott’s team, and specifically defense, was sloppy with penalties.

Both Elam and Benford did not help their chances with first half calls going against them. Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver were offside on other calls that went against the defense.

Before Cook’s touchdown there was an illegal call against the offense–even on special teams the Bills had too many players on the field at one point.

Not good in the penalty depart. Something that will need cleaning up.

