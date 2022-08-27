5 takeaways from the Bills’ 21-0 preseason loss vs. the Panthers

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the preseason:

Well, backup punter is locked in

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Because of the lawsuit filed against punter Matt Araiza on Thursday, he did not play with his team on Friday. That meant the Bills needed a backup punter.

Turns out, it was backup quarterback Matt Barkley. He actually did well, all things considered. Barkley even had a 53-yard boot.

Top rookies see run

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Even if you’re close to locked into a roster spot, you still have to earn it in Buffalo. That’s what Bills coach Sean McDermott made his rookies do against the Panthers.

First rounder Kaiir Elam included. The cornerback had a pass breakup in the contest early on. Second-round running back James Cook had three carries and four total touches. Up-and-comers such as CB Christian Benford didn’t get a night off, either.

AJ Epenesa gets a good sign

Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A good sign for former second-round pick AJ Epenesa.

According to The Athletic, Epenesa did not play any snaps against the Panthers. That shows the Bills hold him in high regard heading into the regular season as it appears he’ll be their No. 3 pass rusher behind Greg Rousseau and Von Miller.

On the flip side, Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson both saw extended run. Basham went offside on fourth down during the game.

Case better with starters

Isaiah Hodgins, Khalil Shakir

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Another game, another impressive outing from a few young Bills receivers.

Fifth-round draft pick Khalil Shakir is a welcomed sight as a punt returner. Shakir has a steady set of hands there and has gotten some good yardage all preseason long, which continued against the Panthers.

In terms of the offense, Isaiah Hodgins has put the Bills in a tough spot. He made four catches, including contested ones against the Panthers. The likelihood the Bills can slide him on their practice squad seems to have vanished this summer.

Story continues

Howard plays late again

O.J. Howard #8 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

In another preseason game OJ Howard played late. Once viewed as the easy pick for the No. 2 tight end spot, Howard might be cut or traded.

Howard is getting big praise for his blocking ability. That’s warranted. Still, even with his touchdown against the Denver Broncos last week (also very late in the game), Howard hasn’t shown much as a playmaker.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire