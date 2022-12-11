5 takeaways from the Bills’ 20-12 win over the Jets

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14:

Very slow start

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had a terrible start on offense. Easily the worst Buffalo has seen in years.

Combined, the Bills (10-3) and Jets (7-6) punted the ball 10 times in a row to start the game. Nearly the entire contest was knotted at zero for the whole first half.

In the end the Bills got the job done, but the stats weren’t pretty. Allen was 16-for-27 passing with only 147 yards. Allen rushed for another 47 on the ground and scored twice, one passing, one rushing. Buffalo’s leading receiver was Dawson Knox, who had 41 yards on four catches.

Mike White beaten down

Jets head coach Robert Saleh gives a fist bump to quarterback Mike White (5) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills pass rush put a real beating on Jets quarterback Mike White. He was sacked four times and hit another eight. Many of those hits were tough for Buffalo to even watch. He had to leave the game multiple times due to injury.

Even so, the Bills showed again they’ve got some pass-rush life left in them with Von Miller on injured reserve. Notably, Greg Rousseau had two of those sacks while the others came from AJ Epenesa and Shaq Lawson.

Dawson Knox clocks in

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills offense was quiet until Dawson Knox decided otherwise.

Kudos to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the fake-snap trick play that Knox pulled off. That was drawn up very well. Later on that same drive, the final one for Buffalo before halftime, the tight end had a supreme effort to get into the end zone, flipping in the air.

That score brought the game to 7-0 and changed the momentum heading into halftime. It was big key to the victory.

Lineup changes

Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Another interesting twist at the cornerback position. This time, Xavier Rhodes was inactive and did not play. He was a healthy scratch like first-round rookie Kaiir Elam was a week ago. In that same game, Rhodes played the most snaps among cornerbacks but did not play against New York.

Dane Jackson also rotated in while Tre’Davious White looks back to full form.

Back even in the AFC East

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills were pacing the AFC East in first place heading into their meeting with the Jets. But they still had an ugly 1-2 record in the division.

Now Buffalo is back up to .500 with the Miami Dolphins on the horizon. A third-straight AFC East win won’t guarantee the Bills win the division, but it will go a very long way.

