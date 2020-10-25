5 takeaways from the Bills’ 18-10 win over the Jets

The Buffalo Bills are back to winning ways… albeit not in the prettiest manner.
The Bills won 18-10, but considering the manner of the victory and the opponent being the New York Jets, it was not the most confidence-building victory. Still… survive and advance, right?
With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Jets:
Bills kicker Tyler Bass. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tyler Bass comeback szn… kind of
Oh boy, were things starting bad for Buffalo’s rookie kicker in Tyler Bass. Part of it wasn’t on him, though. To start the game, the Jets won the toss and elected to receive the ball instead of taking it at halftime. In doing so, the Jets offense looked… good. Moving the ball with ease, Buffalo’s defense managed to hold them to a field goal (not on Bass).
Following that drive, the Bills offense came back out there and did the same, lined up an early field goal. But… Bass missed it by pulling it wide left from 45 yards. All things considered, Bass was already looking like an early scapegoat for the Bills.
But credit to where it’s due. Bass then went and made four-straight kicks, finally putting the Bills ahead on the scoreboard against the lowly Jets in the second half. An added layer to his successes were the distances. Bass was selected as the winner of Buffalo’s kicker battle against Stephen Hauschka this offseason because he has the big leg. He can make those long ones, but sometimes struggles with accuracy. Bass went out and connected on distances of 53, 48, 46 and 37 yards.
From there, Bass did again have another one that he pushed wide from 37 yards… but to his credit again, the first-year kicker went back out there, made a chip shot from 29 yards and split the uprights on a crucial 40-yard attempt late, putting the Bills up by a touchdown, giving us our final score of 18-10. Bass, now the holder of the record for most field goal attempts in a single Bills game with eight, hopefully can build some confidence from this one.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Good for Bass, bad for offense
Maybe not a perfect 8-for-8, but Tyler Bass did enough to get the job done for the Bills. But make no mistake about it, this was an ugly, ugly showing from Buffalo’s offense.
At no point in the game did Buffalo find a way to take advantage of any bigger, positive plays they made. Tight end Tyler Kroft found success because of a blown coverage down the left sideline and he was wide open for a 38-yard completion. Rookie running back Zack Moss busted out a long 26-yard run down the left as well at another point. The chains, in general, were moved by the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen did have another 300-plus yards. But what do many of these plays have in common? Buffalo did not find the end zone and their red zone offense wasn’t great.
On some occasions, we had penalty mistakes… actually, there were a lot of those. The biggest was when the Bills did finally score on a Gabriel Davis catch, but a penalty brought it back. Buffalo had 11 total flags go against them for a loss of 106 yards. On other occasions, Allen had some untimely sacks or running plays were stuff at the line of scrimmage. While concerning any week when things in the red zone are not great, it again, especially is, against a team like the Jets who haven’t even covered a spread yet in 2020, let alone won a game.
This game should not have been as close as it was. Buffalo offensive coordinator was climbing the coaching hill toward a head coach gig after four games this season, but that’s not the case anymore… at least right now.
LET'S GO, @TarellBasham 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Hx96ZyyfJv
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2020
Bills’ Cole Beasley (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Cole Beasley game
A bit of a tongue and cheek title, but really, we’ve had our latest game we’ll remember for one player. It would’ve been Tyler Bass if he connected on all of his kicks, but he had some misses. Instead, Week 7 will be remembered as the Cole Beasley game. Typically the Bills rely on the confident hands of No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs. Buffalo did try to again as Diggs nearly had as many targets as Beasley with 11. Unfortunately, Diggs wasn’t in his best form in this one, only mustering in six catches for 48 yards with a long of 12 yards. Josh Allen was not perfect on every throw to Diggs, but… guys aren’t perfect, it happens.
The good part was Beasley certainly showing up. Beasley had a career-high 11 catches against the Jets on 12 total targets. Overall Beasley managed a big 112 yards. The only incompletion throw Beasley’s way is when he was tripped up along the sideline and went out of bounds. Even on that miss, Beasley had a nice catch. Quite the big game for him.
New York Jets’ La’Mical Perine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
There were still holes
The Jets aren’t the worst team in the NFL in terms of rushing the ball. In fact, they entered Week 7 near the middle of the pack, averaging 105.3 yards per game. By comparison, the Bills were much worse, the fifth-worst in the NFL, only averaging 92.2 yards per game on the ground.
But overall, the Jets entered the game as a not good team in general. Even against Gang Green’s poor offensive line aside from rookie Mekhi Becton at left tackle, the Bills still could not slow it down the Jets’ rushing attack at all in this one. Was it a 245-yard outing like the Chiefs had? No, it wasn’t that awful, but Buffalo, quite literally, did not want the guy who was their leading rusher anymore. Remember how Frank Gore couldn’t get the job done? Well he certainly did against the Bills run defense, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in the first half.
La’Mical Perine? He also go involved, rushing for his first-ever touchdown on the ground in the league. This came against the Bills who did have the services of linebacker Matt Milano again, along with an injured Tremaine Edmunds and a very underachieving defensive line. There’s little reason to believe that Bills will have much improvement here this season if the Jets found successes. Here’s to hoping they prove that wrong, though.
New York Jets’ La’Mical Perine(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Signs of hope for the defensive line
For the first time all season, the Bills had a very, very convincing game from their defensive line. There was still something to be desired against the run because Buffalo didn’t always set an edge, but pass rush was certainly a pleasant surprise for once. The Bills had a season-high six total sacks in this one.
Not only did the sacks come, they came from all over the place. Jerry Hughes led the way with two while Jordan Poyer had one as well. Putting up a half of a sack apiece was AJ Klein, Trent Murphy, Dean Marlowe, Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano and AJ Epenesa.
Some sacks were also very timely, too. One of Hughes’ came on third down, then the split sack from White and Milano came on the Jets’ final drive of the game, clearly a perfect time for Bills to have one. In addition to the sacks, Sam Darnold did have a fumble which he recovered while Hughes also had a game-sealing interception.
While the run defense still has its holes, this is some momentum the Bills have to build on here… defensively at least.
