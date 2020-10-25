5 takeaways from the Bills’ 18-10 win over the Jets

The Buffalo Bills are back to winning ways… albeit not in the prettiest manner.

The Bills won 18-10, but considering the manner of the victory and the opponent being the New York Jets, it was not the most confidence-building victory. Still… survive and advance, right?

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ win over the Jets:

View photos

Bills kicker Tyler Bass. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tyler Bass comeback szn… kind of

Oh boy, were things starting bad for Buffalo’s rookie kicker in Tyler Bass. Part of it wasn’t on him, though. To start the game, the Jets won the toss and elected to receive the ball instead of taking it at halftime. In doing so, the Jets offense looked… good. Moving the ball with ease, Buffalo’s defense managed to hold them to a field goal (not on Bass).

Following that drive, the Bills offense came back out there and did the same, lined up an early field goal. But… Bass missed it by pulling it wide left from 45 yards. All things considered, Bass was already looking like an early scapegoat for the Bills.

But credit to where it’s due. Bass then went and made four-straight kicks, finally putting the Bills ahead on the scoreboard against the lowly Jets in the second half. An added layer to his successes were the distances. Bass was selected as the winner of Buffalo’s kicker battle against Stephen Hauschka this offseason because he has the big leg. He can make those long ones, but sometimes struggles with accuracy. Bass went out and connected on distances of 53, 48, 46 and 37 yards.

From there, Bass did again have another one that he pushed wide from 37 yards… but to his credit again, the first-year kicker went back out there, made a chip shot from 29 yards and split the uprights on a crucial 40-yard attempt late, putting the Bills up by a touchdown, giving us our final score of 18-10. Bass, now the holder of the record for most field goal attempts in a single Bills game with eight, hopefully can build some confidence from this one.

View photos

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Good for Bass, bad for offense

Maybe not a perfect 8-for-8, but Tyler Bass did enough to get the job done for the Bills. But make no mistake about it, this was an ugly, ugly showing from Buffalo’s offense.

At no point in the game did Buffalo find a way to take advantage of any bigger, positive plays they made. Tight end Tyler Kroft found success because of a blown coverage down the left sideline and he was wide open for a 38-yard completion. Rookie running back Zack Moss busted out a long 26-yard run down the left as well at another point. The chains, in general, were moved by the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen did have another 300-plus yards. But what do many of these plays have in common? Buffalo did not find the end zone and their red zone offense wasn’t great.

On some occasions, we had penalty mistakes… actually, there were a lot of those. The biggest was when the Bills did finally score on a Gabriel Davis catch, but a penalty brought it back. Buffalo had 11 total flags go against them for a loss of 106 yards. On other occasions, Allen had some untimely sacks or running plays were stuff at the line of scrimmage. While concerning any week when things in the red zone are not great, it again, especially is, against a team like the Jets who haven’t even covered a spread yet in 2020, let alone won a game.

Story continues