5 takeaways from the Bills’ 16-15 preseason win vs. the Lions

The Buffalo Bills won their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday, 16-15.

As it usually is with the preseason, the final score does not matter much at all, it’s all about reading between the lines.

With that, here are five Bills takeaways from the first exhibition game of 2021:

Levi Wallace further ahead

Bills defensive back Levi Wallace. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 cornerback position battle is one that will still be watched throughout the rest of the preseason. In the first exhibition game, Levi Wallace took a step ahead of Dane Jackson. Wallace's highlight play came with a big pass breakup on a pass from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Looking for a receiver in single coverage in the end zone, Wallace came out on top.

Cody Ford plays a lot, Ike Boettger not good

Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Ford didn't stand out for any good or bad reasons during his playing time against the Lions... which in itself isn't the worst thing in the world. But one telling note on Ford: He was still out there playing all the way until halftime in a game where many starters did not play at all. On the flip side, Ike Boettger, who he is in direct competition with for a starting spot, did not play good. He was beat early and allowed quick tackles on Devin Singletary on rushing plays more than once.

Greg Rousseau, Efe Obada look good one D-line

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (50) and Efe Obada (Gannett photo)

Along with the cornerback battle, the defensive line overall is a place being watched for the Bills. A couple guys that stood out included first-round rookie Greg Rousseau and free-agent signee Efe Obada. Rousseau was handling fellow first rounder, Lions tackle Penei Sewell, with ease. He even got in there for a near sack against Goff. Obada also had constant pressure, and his best play was likely his role on a fourth-down stuff leading to a turnover on downs for the Bills. A third name: Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips had a few nice snaps early. He was in on the sack with Rousseau.

Webb/ Fromm

Bills quarterback Davis Webb. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The two backup QBs being watched heading into the game were Mitchell Trubisky and Jake Fromm... but then Davis Webb went ahead and stole the show. Trubisky started but was only 1-for-2 passing for 10 yards. Webb posted a stat line of 11-for-16 for 90 yards and one touchdown to Singletary where the back was wide open. Webb surprised with how well he moved the offense and used his legs. Fromm on the other hand... did not. However, it wasn't really on Fromm. His offensive line let guys in his face really quickly.

Andre smith was all over the place

Bills linebacker Andre Smith (Gannett photo)

One player who had their name said a lot on the broadcast was Andre Smith. The special teamer impressed on defense for the Bills, even though he played in the game... nearly from start to finish in the preseason. Against the run and pass Smith impressed with his ability to get sideline-to-sideline, and his best play was actually one that got called back. Obada tackled the quarterback low and it was called back, but Smith leapt up very high and snagged an interception. That was some effort.

