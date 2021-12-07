5 takeaways from the Bills’ 14-10 loss to the Patriots

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13 on Monday Night Football:

All about the wind

Snow falls prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This game was all about the wind.

Whether it was a lack of or inaccurate throws, tons of playing it safe with the ball on the ground, and tough bounces on special teams… the gusts in Orchard Park controlled the entire contest, from start to finish.

Thankfully the snow mostly held off, at least. Had that come pouring down, this one might not have even been played. It barely was in the gusts.

Run defense stinks

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills were dominated in the trenches on defense.

Even when Buffalo knew… no every fan… no every person from coast-to-coast watching on their televisions… knew… that New England was simply going to run the ball and that’s it, the Bills still couldn’t stop it. At halftime, the Pats had 149 rushing yards. By the time it was all said and done, New England had 222 rushing yards.

For most of the night, Patriots QB Mac Jones only had one pass attempt.

At times, Buffalo did get some stops. But huge chunks came for the Pats, including a 64-yard score for running back Damien Harris.

Really what excuse can you make when you know what your opponent is going to do and still can’t do anything about it?

Still can't run it

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

On the flip side, the Bills were dominated in the trenches on offense as well.

New England knew Buffalo was probably going to do their fair share of handing the ball off. Buffalo got nothing going because the Patriots played better in the trenches. Something that has consistently happened this season.

The Bills only had 99 total yards rushing, including a long of five yards from a running back until Devin Singletary finally had a 17-yard carry very late.

That’s not going to cut it in an outing when you must establish a rushing attack. Must.

That forced the Bills to probably throw the ball a bit more than they wanted to in such elements. A lot of Allen’s passes sailed but can you blame him?

Both returners benched

Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills continue to make interesting decisions with their inactive list. In recent weeks, it has mostly involved running backs.

Against the Patriots, it was the returners. Both in Marquez Stevenson and Isaiah McKenzie were healthy scratches. Instead, Micah Hyde took over those duties.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will explain that decision at some point. Perhaps it was Hyde’s experience in such weather elements?

Regardless, that’s not a very big boost of confidence in either kick returner to not have their more recent experience out there as the team’s returner this season in a contest where special teams could make a huge difference.

Belichick was better

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills were outclassed on the sidelines, without a doubt. That happens often for the Patriots who have Bill Belichick, but there were numerous times this happened on Monday.

First, McDermott didn’t use his timeouts very well. Challenging the spot of a ball early in the second half is burning a timeout.

McDermott’s team also took some untimely penalties which killed drives, such as a false start from tight end Dawson Knox late and a delay of game from Allen earlier on.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wasn’t really smart, either. Daboll dialed up too many deep passing plays in the red zone even if Buffalo scored one one. Plus, he continued to just run the ball right at the Pats’ defensive front. Nothing to the outside? At all? And for once folks would have loved to see designed runs for the QB when usually it’s the exact opposite.

A true disappointment and those things are really just scratching the surface.

