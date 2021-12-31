5 takeaways from Ben Roethlisberger talking retirement

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did something he hasn’t done all season. He talked about his pending retirement. And while he didn’t make any sort of official announcement, enough of was to tell everyone this Monday would be his final game at Heinz Field.

Here are some takeaways from that press conference.

The announcement that wasn't an announcement

Roethlisberger was sure to let everyone know on Thursday he doesn’t speak in definites and didn’t want to officially say he was retiring but I can’t envision a scenario over the rest of the season that would motivate Big Ben to come back for another year.

Roethlisberger on the Steelers Mount Rushmore

The idea of Roethlisberger retiring got us thinking not only about where he ranks among all-time great quarterbacks but all-time great Steelers. When Roethlisberger leaves, he will retire as the greatest quarterback in franchise history and the second-greatest player trailing only the immortal Mean Joe Greene.

Will this be motivation enough?

If the Steelers can’t rally around this being Big Ben’s last game, they should probably forfeit the rest of the season. This group wouldn’t be in the position they are in without Roethlisberger and the least they can do it come out and play with maximum effort.

The future is real

With Roethlisberger’s comments, all of our speculation and prediction is now becoming a reality. After 18 seasons of stability, the front office needs to do everything in its power to make sure this team doesn’t fall into another dark ages like it did after Terry Bradshaw retired.

A weight lifted off his shoulders

On some level, talking about his pending retirement had to be something of a relief for Roethlisberger. He should be able to go out in these final two games and relax and just enjoy himself without the pressure of carrying that decision around.

