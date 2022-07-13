5 takeaways from Bears’ trade for WR N’Keal Harry

The Chicago Bears added to their receiving corp in trading for wide receiver N’Keal Harry. The Bears are sending a 2024 seventh-round selection to the New England Patriots for Harry.

First-time Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been criticized for his handling of Justin Fields, in terms of his supporting cast. That includes an inexperienced receivers room, where Darnell Mooney is the only player with proven success.

Harry has been a huge disappointment during his first three seasons, which prompted the move. But a fresh start in Chicago could be exactly what he needs.

Here are our takeaways from the Harry trade:

The trade was a win for the Bears

The Bears trading for Harry is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward move, and it’s a win for Poles. No matter how you look at it — Harry panning out or ultimately burning out — it’s a move that made every bit of sense for a Chicago team lacking in the wide receiver department. Harry, while a disappointment, is still just 24 years old and a change of scenery could be good for him. The Harry trade is the kind of short-term, prove-it move that Poles has been making throughout the offseason. Even if Harry doesn’t pan out, the Bears giving up a seventh-round pick for a former first-round selection is better than the Patriots getting back a seventh rounder for their former first-round pick.

That said, it doesn't change the state of Chicago's receiving corps

Even with the addition of Harry, the Bears receivers room is one of the weakest in the NFL. That’s not exactly a recipe for success for a young quarterback in Fields heading into a pivotal second season. Mooney remains the lone proven commodity at the position, even with Harry bringing three years of experience. Harry hasn’t found success at the NFL level, which led to him being traded. Right now, Chicago’s top four wideouts are Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown. There are two roster spots up for grabs, but there’s not a lot in terms of depth behind them. It’s good news for Harry, who will battle the likes of Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe, among others.

Harry gets a much-needed, fresh start with Bears

Harry has been a huge disappointment during his first three NFL seasons with the Patriots. He totaled 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns during that span, which isn’t the production New England was expecting from their first-round selection. Simply put, Harry has been bad since entering the NFL, and it looked like the Patriots were content with releasing him ahead of training camp. Instead, the Bears dealt out a seventh-round pick to take a chance on Harry. Now, Harry gets a fresh start in Chicago.

But Harry isn't a lock to make the roster

While a change of scenery might certainly do Harry good, he’s not necessarily a lock to make the 53-man roster. Sure, Harry was considered a top wideout coming out of Arizona State. But his failure to find his footing at the NFL level led to his departure from New England. Just because Poles dealt out a seventh-round selection doesn’t mean he should be a lock for a roster spot. Just as Harry’s past NFL struggles don’t mean he has no chance to earn one of those final roster spots. The expectations for Harry are low, at least from the fans’ perspective. So him becoming a contributor in some capacity would be considered a win.

Harry could be that big-bodied receiver the team needs

People aren’t expecting much from Harry coming into Chicago. But if Harry is able to find new life with the Bears, he could be that big-bodied receiver the team needs. Harry stands at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, and he utilized his frame to find success at Arizona State in the form of 19 contested catches in 2018, which was the third-most in the nation. Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated to the NFL level, where he’s struggled to create separation and get the yards-after-catch he was able to in college. If Harry manages to shock everyone by putting the pieces together in Year 4, it would be an absolute win for the Bears.

