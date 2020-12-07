5 takeaways from Bears’ shocking 34-30 loss to the Lions

Do the Chicago Bears have a calendar that reads something like “It’s been ____ days since our last embarrassing loss” hanging somewhere in Halas Hall? If not, I’d invest in one at this point in the season.

Following their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears somehow topped themselves this weekend by blowing a 10-point lead to the Detroit Lions with under five minutes to go. The offense turtled late in the second half after having arguably its best day of the season, and the defense continued to raise red flags by allowing over 450 total yards to a wounded Lions team.

At this point in the season, the loss was yet another nail in the coffin of head coach Matt Nagy’s tenure with the Bears. They’ll eventually run out of unique ways to lose as we head into the final quarter of the season, but for now, we’re left to pick up the pieces and wonder if/when changes are made. Here are my takeaways from Sunday’s shocking loss.

It’s time to tear it all down

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

How much further do the Bears need to fall before the McCaskey family finally makes sweeping changes in the front office and coaching staff? Enough is enough. Of course, we’ve all heard how the organization doesn’t like to make in-season changes and would rather wait until January. But what’s the point? A game the Bears had a 99.1% chance to win late in the fourth quarter, suddenly turns into one of the worst losses in the Nagy era, a list that continues to grow. We all believed last week’s blowout loss against the Packers was bad, but try blowing a lead to the Lions, missing key starters with an interim coach. It doesn’t get much worse than that. It may seem lazy and frankly, crass, to yell “fire everyone” from the hilltops, but you simply can’t expect this front office to get things right. General manager Ryan Pace spent five years tearing down and building a team whose biggest achievement was doinking themselves out of the playoffs two seasons ago. The Bears window has closed and it’s time to tear it all down yet again with a new front office, coaching staff, and players.

The Bears 5-1 start was a huge mistake

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this season, I preached to everyone that we should all enjoy this fun ride we were on. The Bears were 5-1! Sure, the way they got there was a bit unconventional, seeing as they needed two miracle wins against bad teams, but were having fun and figured any issues would surely be resolved by November. I was so, so wrong. The 5-1 ride we were on decided to break down and catch fire like a poorly constructed carnival attraction, with customers walking away from a now 5-7 debacle, wondering how they could have trusted such a poor piece of machinery. Instead of losing early in the season to possibly set themselves up for a high draft pick and an opportunity at a new franchise quarterback, the Bears sit in the middle of the pack, not good enough to make the playoffs, but not bad enough to get a top-five pick. Many local and national media members pointed to this start being fools gold and not to get all wrapped up in the record when so many other problems were starting to present themselves. Now, we’re stuck in football purgatory with no clear direction at the quarterback position, a defense that has way too much money tied into it, and a likely coaching search that will probably not find the best candidates due to other teams having more appealing situations. Those wins in September and October were fun and gave us hope, but it proved to be the Bears downfall and only delayed the inevitable.

The offense finally figured it out, only to blow it

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Things are bad when it comes to the big picture, but when you look specifically at this game, there was quite a bit of good. The Bears offense finally put it all together for the first time in weeks, with balanced playcalling, mistake-free football (until the very end), and long, sustained drives to chew up clock. It all starts with the quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky played very well for all but one play, completing 26 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown. He took what the Lions defense gave him and utilized checkdowns and kept plays alive when he needed to. We knew Trubisky historically does well against the Lions, but they did show more zone looks than man coverage. Trubisky had a 108.3 quarterback rating, his highest of the season. The quarterback had an easier time likely due to the balanced playcalling. The Bears threw the ball 34 times on Sunday and ran it 31 times. Running backs David Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson were key components of the gameplan and totaled 131 yards and three touchdowns. Everything was going great, until late in the game. The Lions began shutting down the run and teeing off on Trubisky. When the score was trimmed to three, the playcalling changed and the Bears opted to pass instead of stick with the run, which of course led to the turnover that changed the game. Even when the Bears finally change their plans and they yield positive results, they somehow revert back to their bad habits. Yet another reason why this coaching staff needs to go.

Allen Robinson not converting that first down is unacceptable

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Before I get into my point, I need to point out wide receiver Allen Robinson wasn't the reason the Bears lost. Overall, he had a solid performance as the team's leading receiver. But his effort and play on the team's final drive was bothersome. After the Lions took the lead, Trubisky and the offense did their best to march down the field for a chance to win the game. They nearly succeeded, as the offense got inside the Lions' 25-yard line. Facing a third and five, Trubisky found Robinson on a quick out. With his defender falling, the receiver had a fairly easy shot to convert for the first down and possibly much more. Instead, however, Robinson stepped out just before the marker, half-heartedly reaching the ball over to attempt and convert. Unfortunately, Robinson was short of the sticks and the Bears offense couldn't get the extra yard, which ended the game. The effort drew the ire of Bears fans, as many saw Robinson give up and not try hard enough to get the first down in a critical moment of the game. https://twitter.com/Mr_Jay369/status/1335731691692941312 Robinson is clearly the team's top weapon in the passing game, but this is yet another questionable play from someone who is looking to be paid like a top-five wideout. In a moment where you need every yard possible to try and salvage a season that's slipping away, your number one receiver made a business decision and stalled a promising drive. Robinson's time as a Bear could be coming to a close and unless something changes, he will leave a complicated legacy in Chicago.

Chuck Pagano has ruined an elite defense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

When defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano took over for Vic Fangio after the 2018 season, many expected a slight drop off from the production the unit experienced during their 12-4 season. But nearly two years later, an elite defense loaded with talent is just nothing special. And that falls at the feet of Pagano. After the Packers took it to them last week, a depleted Lions offense had their way with the Bears defense on Sunday. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for over 400 yards and led his team on a 96-yard drive that cut the Bears lead to three late in the fourth quarter. While Trubisky's fumble was the turning point in the game, the offense did do their job by putting up 30 points in the game. The defense, on the other hand, struggled for most of the game and reminded fans that even though the 2020 unit has most of the personnel from 2018, their coaching has brought them down significantly. We know this year's defense isn't close to matching the numbers from 2018. But they may not even hit the totals from 2019. With just four games left, the Bears are on pace for:

8 interceptions (down from 10 last year)

30 sacks (down from 32 last year)

20 fumbles (up from 13 last year)

The results in 2019 weren't good enough and now the Bears are set to come up short in two of those three categories. Execution can certainly be improved in some areas, but this falls at the feet of Pagano. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach lucked into a dream situation with players such as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith, Kyle Fuller, and Eddie Jackson. But he's managed to make them look somewhat ordinary with his soft coverages and lack of blitz packages. The defense has become predictable and the adjustments just aren't being made. Don't get me wrong, this defense is fine and their production isn't anywhere close to being bad. But this was supposed to be the next legendary Chicago Bears defense. Instead, it's barely above average. No matter who winds up staying or going, I feel comfortable letting Pagano walk in favor of a new coordinator who can put the players in the best position to succeed.

1

1