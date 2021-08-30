5 takeaways from the Bears offense this preseason

The 2021 preseason for the Chicago Bears began and wrapped up faster than Justin Fields sprinting for a first down. The Bears went 2-1 in the new shortened preseason and gave fans a chance to see the rookie quarterback in action, along with the rest of head coach Matt Nagy’s offense.

During the three games, we saw some good from each position, along with some bad, and unfortunately some ugly. But these games don’t count in the stands and the best measure of success is seeing young players progress and grow while making sure nobody gets seriously injured in the process. It’s fair to say the Bears accomplished both of those goals for quite a few players when it comes to the offense, even if the results sometimes don’t show it.

There’s plenty to digest from the entire preseason, but here are my takeaways when it comes to the Bears offense.

Justin Fields seems ready for the NFL

Though the sample size is still relatively small, Justin Fields showed everyone that the hype surrounding him was justified. Thanks to the stats compiled by Bleacher Nation Bears, Fields finished the preseason 30 for 49 with 276 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 11 carries for 92 rushing yards and one touchdown. https://twitter.com/BN_Bears/status/1431786904253616132 Looking past the statistics, however, Fields showed he can process the speed of the game quickly and efficiently. Whenever he made mistakes, he corrected them either in the next series or the next game. He showed growth from each play going forward, putting together his best performance in the finale against the Titans. Though Andy Dalton will still get the start to the dismay of many fans, we all saw why Fields was worth trading up for in this year's draft. He's ready to be an NFL quarterback and should get his chance sooner rather than later.

Khalil Herbert will have a significant role this season

The offensive rookie turning heads this preseason was running back Khalil Herbert. The first-year player out of Virginia Tech saw plenty of action on both offense and special teams during the Bears three games and showed plenty of burst and quickness. Herbert had 14 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown while also showing promise as the team's kick returner. He could potentially push veteran Damien Williams for time as the team's RB2 but even as the team' third option for the time being, Herbert will be relied upon this regular season as Tarik Cohen continues to rehab from his ACL injury last season. Herbert certainly has some things to work on, but I've been impressed with what he's brought to the table as a late-round draft pick. He's going to get his touches.

The offensive line is going to be a work in progress

The Bears offensive line has been discussed at nauseum over the last few weeks since rookie Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery, but the preseason showed us that this unit will most definitely be a position group that needs time to mesh. The good news is the starting five all finally played together against the Tennessee Titans this past weekend and after a rough start, seemed to settle down. Now that former All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters is working himself back into the grind and starting right tackle Germain Ifedi is shaking some rust off, I believe this unit won't be as bad as everyone thinks. The interior is still solid with guards Cody Whitehair and James Daniels and center Sam Mustipher and they will continue to mesh as the season gets underway. We saw what happened at the end of 2020 when the shuffling of the line ultimately produced a viable product, leading the way for a resurgent offense to back into the playoffs. Still, there will be some growing pains and there are questions surrounding if Peters can handle an extended workload. Things might be dicey at first, but I believe the offensive line will eventually find their way.

The Bears passing attack is a mystery at this point

Over the three preseason games, the Bears passing attack has featured players such as wide receivers Rodney Adams and Riley Ridley, as well as tight ends like Jesse James and Jesper Horsted. They've had their moments of success while also coming up short as all three quarterbacks took turns throwing to them. But the biggest takeaway from their involvement is that we truly don't know how effective the passing game will be when the starting wide receivers and tight ends are on the field. Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Jimmy Graham, and Cole Kmet all saw very minimal snaps in the preseason, while Allen Robinson didn't see a single one. No one really had any impact in the passing game, which makes week one against the Rams a huge mystery. Matt Nagy is known for keeping things close to the chest, especially in the preseason so none of this is much of a surprise. But for those concerned about the offense with Dalton at the helm, we truly don't know what it's going to look like come Sept. 12. Hopefully we'll all be surprised but until then, it remains a mystery.

The Bears have a deep tight end group

It feels just like yesterday that the Bears' tight end room was the laughingstock of the NFL. Whether it was the ineffectiveness or that general manager Ryan Pace was stockpiling players, hoping one of them would stick, this position group was in shambles following the 2019 season. Now? They're one of the deepest positions on the team. Graham and Kmet highlight the starters and both should see productive seasons, but even guys down the roster have emerged in some capacity. The signing of Jesse James looks to be a shrewd move considering his versatility in both the run game and passing attack. Jesper Horsted made sure to remind everyone that his 2019 preseason was no fluke, J.P. Holtz is still a reliable blocker and special teams player, and even Scooter Harrington flashed at times and could be a project player on the practice squad. Of course, a couple of those players are going to be left off the final roster and if they are, don't be surprised to see them scooped up by other teams in a hurry. Hopefully the preseason vibes carry over into the regular season because this group could be formidable against opposing defenses.

