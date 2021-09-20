5 takeaways from Bears’ narrow 20-17 victory over the Bengals

Wins don’t normally come easy for the Chicago Bears, and Sunday’s victory against the Cincinnati Bengals was no exception. The Bears won 20-17 thanks to an efficient first-quarter offense, a dominant defensive performance at all three levels, and a clutch run from Justin Fields to ice the game in the fourth quarter.

Fields saw more time than usual after a knee injury knocked out starter Andy Dalton. With the veteran’s status in question heading into Week 3, the debate to start Fields is sure to ramp up in the coming days. But for now, we’re enjoying the first Bears victory of the season, and I had a few takeaways from the home opener on the lakefront.