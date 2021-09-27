5 takeaways from Bears’ jarring 26-6 loss to the Browns

The Justin Fields era began with a massive thud on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Hype and excitement quickly turned to anger and pain faster than it took Myles Garrett to bulldoze through Jason Peters. The Bears netted just 47 yards of offense in a brutal 26-6 loss against the Browns to drop them to 1-2 on the season.

To sum it up nice and quick, the offense was nonexistent, the defense held on for as long as they could, and the coaching staff failed to properly give Fields a fighting chance to succeed.

All in all, it was arguably the worst offensive performance we’ve seen since the turn of the century. But that’s just the start. Here are my takeaways from Sunday’s loss in Cleveland.

It's truly time to let Matt Nagy go

I always hesitate to use the "fire everyone" mantra. It feels so lazy and just puts you back at square one. But enough is enough. Nagy pushed hard for Fields in the draft, believing he can be a generational talent. So when he gets his first start, what does he do? Develops a game plan that's easy for defenses to read and nearly gets the rookie killed. Some people believe I'm a Nagy apologist, and it's true that I've defended him for a long time. But he should have been let go last year and somehow stuck around. Perhaps management wanted to see what would happen if he got to work with his own hand-picked quarterback. The result was 1 passing yard and an offensive showcase that set football further back than Cleveland's 75th anniversary uniforms. Things weren't going to be perfect with Fields in his first start, but there's a large gap between "perfect" and "mediocre," and Nagy couldn't even get there. Enough is enough. It's time to salvage anything from this season and Fields' development and begin the search on the new coach. It's like filing for bankruptcy. Nobody ever wants to get there, but sometimes it's where you land and you just have to start anew.

Justin Fields isn't absolved from blame

Nagy is getting the brunt of the blame for the offensive struggles and rightfully so. The buck stops with him. But can we take off the rose-colored glasses and also admit that Fields made some mistakes too and isn't free of blame? The rookie did have to counteract a horrible plan and pitiful offensive line play. But when he did have time, he either held the ball too long or didn't move off his initial read. There were a couple of times where throwing the ball a hair earlier would have resulted in a completion, but Fields couldn't pull the trigger fast enough. His 6-for-20 and 68 yard stat line is pretty awful to look at no matter how you slice and dice it. Fields will have better days, especially if he gets a new offensive playcaller, but it's okay to say he wasn't good on Sunday in part due to some of his own miscues. It's a much smaller concern than Nagy's issues, though, and eliminating his play calling at the very least should help in his development, along with getting more reps in general.

Bears offensive position coaches need to look at themselves in the mirror

Let's continue to direct blame at the folks responsible for this mess, shall we? While Ryan Pace should also be included for his questionable roster decisions, it makes more sense to take a look at some of the offensive positional coaches. Receivers coach Mike Furrey, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, and offensive line coach Juan Castillo have been on the job for 2-3 years now and there hasn't been much development at all from any of the young players in each position group. Furrey has had young players like Anthony Miller and Riley Ridley fail to take another step in their development, resulting in their departures. Darnell Mooney is the only young receiver of promise right now and we haven't seen much out of him in his sophomore season. Barone has talked up Cole Kmet, but he's failed to make a major impact through three games either. Oh and he also pounded the table to keep Jimmy Graham and his $10 million cap hit this season as well. Finally, Castillo said Germain Ifedi has Pro Bowl potential, yet he's just another pumpkin on the line. Sam Mustipher continues to struggle and regress, and the one player who actually does seem to be developing, James Daniels, is in a contract year. All three coaches haven't shown me they're capable to developing young talent over the last couple of years. We all want to point the finger at Nagy and he's to blame for a lot of this, but let's not forget about the other coaches.

The Bears front seven can single handedly keep the team in games

Though it's completely justified, I've been far too negative about this game already so why not look at the major bright spot? The Bears defensive front showed last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was no fluke. They followed up their four-sack effort with five on Sunday, taking down Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in crucial situations. Whether it was Khalil Mack reminding everyone how dominant he can be, or Robert Quinn, who seemingly found the fountain of youth this season, this front seven can wreck plays for just about any offense. They're the reason the Bears were able to hang around for so long, before eventually getting gassed later in the second half. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai deserves credit for this group's performance over the past couple of weeks. Without them, this team would be 0-3 and in a deep hole with even more questions to answer.

Making a mid-season change will speak volumes

This ties back into my first takeaway, but it's important to note the Bears have never fired a coach during the middle of the season. Not Dave Wannstedt, Marc Trestman, or John Fox. Even Nagy got away from it last year during the team's losing streak. But the McCaskeys can make a change standout even more than it already does by cleaning house during the season. What's the point of keeping Nagy (and Pace) around if this is going to be your result? You're not tanking for a draft pick since it was traded away for Fields, you're not benefitting him at all, either. It was time last year but they chose to stay the course and look where it got us. Another offensive disaster with a defense that gets older and older by the week. The good news is next year is fairly wide open in terms of cap space. There are many free agents and with Fields as your building block on offense, it's an opportunity for a new head coach and general manager to build it the way they want. Let's just not wait until January to make that decision. Make changes now and show the team, the fans, and the league that enough is enough.

