5 takeaways from Bears’ initial 53-man roster

The oddest training camp and preseason in recent NFL history concluded this weekend as all 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters down to the final 53. The Chicago Bears were one of the final teams to officially announce their final roster, as is tradition over the last few seasons.





While there were truly no shocking cuts or transactions, the movement we saw so far paints a pretty clear picture as to what the Bears saw over the last month. Here are my takeaways from the team’s final cuts.

1. No undrafted rookie free agents made the team

As I said, this was the preseason in a very long considering no fans were allowed in attendance for any Bears practices and there were no preseason games either. That meant none of the undrafted rookie free agents (UDFAs) the Bears signed after the draft could showcase their skills against opposing NFL players. It was clearly a problem because after final cuts, no rookie UDFA made the team.

A sign of the COVID-19 times with no preseason: Zero undrafted rookie free agents are on the #Bears initial 53-man roster. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 5, 2020





Guys like running back Artavis Pierce, and outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, two of the most-hyped players coming into camp, are now left with very little NFL tape and a ton of uncertainty following the Labor Day Weekend. This likely isn’t an issue just for the Bears, as other teams likely had difficulty keeping those players on the roster with little to judge them on. Here’s hoping all seven UDFAs find work elsewhere.

2. The Bears are playing a dangerous game at RB

Speaking of Pierce, the Bears made it clear they feel more than comfortable at the running back position when they cut the former Oregon State rusher, leaving just David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson and Ryan Nall on the active roster. Montgomery is still dealing with a groin injury suffered less than two weeks ago, leaving Cohen, Patterson and Nall as the healthy backs.

Even if Montgomery is 100% healthy, the Bears running back room is still thinner than a cut of roast beef at the deli. Montgomery showed flashes of brilliance last season, will now need to battle through an injury to start 2020. Cohen doesn’t run between the tackles often as he’s used in passing scenarios, Patterson is still learning to become a full-time running back and his blocking skills are suspect and Nall has carried the ball in an NFL regular season game two times more than I have.

To sum it up, they could use another body. Someone may still be signed or claimed prior to the regular season opener, but this should be concerning, especially since groin injuries can nag for weeks.

