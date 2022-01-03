5 takeaways from the Bears’ dominating 29-3 victory over the Giants

Fans of the Chicago Bears who braved the cold and somewhat snowy conditions to attend the game on Sunday at Soldier Field were rewarded with a convincing victory in the team’s final home game of the season. The Bears dismantled the New York Giants, winning 29-3 thanks to a dominant defensive performance against Mike Glennon.

It took the Bears just two plays to take the lead, one on defense and one on offense. After stripping Glennon of the ball on the first play from scrimmage, creating a turnover, the Bears punched it in on the next play and never looked back. It was a game where you could put your feet up on the couch and enjoy a beatdown that featured a historic moment as well.

Though it doesn’t mean a thing this season and won’t change any of the outcomes this offseason, it was nice to see the Bears kickoff the new year with a victory. Here are my takeaways from Sunday’s win.

It's still inexplicable that Ryan Pace paid Mike Glennon $18 million

Mike Glennon made his return to Soldier Field for the first time since 2017 and promtply had one of the worst stat lines an NFL starting quarterback has ever had. Glennon completed just four passes on the day for 24 yards while throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice. It was all roses for the Bears, but Glennon’s performance was still an indictment on general manager Ryan Pace.

Though Glennon was only a Bear for one season back in 2017, it was Pace who guaranteed him a whopping $18 million when he signed him to a three-year deal to be the team’s starter. Even then, the move was questionable at best, but how in the world could you justify paying him that amount of money? It was the first of a few head-scratching moves at the quarterback position and seeing both him and Andy Dalton struggle on the lakefront (Pace’s other big quarterback signing) should be enough to warrant a change at the position.

Robert Quinn deserves all the credit for his record-setting season

It’s been said quite a bit, but I still don’t think Robert Quinn is getting enough credit for not only bouncing back this year, but also breaking the single-season sack record previously held by Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent. Quinn not only broke the record in 15 games, but also did without Khalil Mack playing opposite of him. In Mack’s absence, Quinn has recorded a sack in all but one game.

This all occurred after Quinn had the single most disappointing season of his career in 2020 after signing a lucrative free agent contract to join the Bears. He had just two sacks in 15 games and was called the biggest free agent bust in team history. It’s safe to say that was an aberration. Though it’s highly unlikely Quinn reaches 18 sacks again, he’s not going to have a season like 2020 again, at least in the near future.

Quinn does have a $17 million cap hit next season and, as wild as this sounds, could still be a candidate to be cut next offseason, depending on the direction of the team. The Bears would be on the hook for $12 million if they go this route. But if they choose to run it back with Quinn, Mack, and Trevis Gipson as their top pass rushers, this group can continue to be dangerous.

Trevis Gipson is going to have a big 2022 season

Speaking of the young pass rusher, Trevis Gipson has had a few noteworthy games this season. He notched his first multi-sack game of his career when he forced two fumbles against Glennon. Gipson now has 6.5 sacks on the year and has arguably shown more improvement than anyone in his draft class in his sophomore season.

Gipson took over as the starting outside linebacker following Mack’s injury and has made the most of his opportunity after a strong preseason. Assuming both Mack and Quinn are back next season, Gipson will slide back as the rotating edge rusher, but he’s shown a tremendous amount of growth. He’ll have a significant role on this defense and should build on his success as he continues to get better and better.

Jason Peters had no business starting this game

One of the major gripes I have about this win is the fact that the rookies were seldom used in a meaningless game. This was particularly frustrating with Jason Peters starting over Teven Jenkins. The 39-year old Peters was signed this offseason as a Band-Aid® when Jenkins was lost for much of the season due to a back injury. Once a former All-Pro tackle, Peters was pseudo retired when he got the call from Pace to join the Bears in the summer.

To his credit, Peters played very well as the starting left tackle and only gave way to Jenkins in early December when he exited with an injury. The second-round rookie showed improvement in each of his two starts, but Matt Nagy chose to go back to Peters when he was healthy.

“This is a Hall of Fame player that’s been playing a long time and he battled his (expletive) off to get back here and play, and he did a great job,” Nagy told reporters following the game. “…We’re going to do what’s best for this team right now.”

The team “right now” is 5-10 while starting a journeyman quarterback and was eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. I know winning a game might be in Nagy’s own self interests as he likely attempts to search for a new job when the season ends, but the team’s best interests lie within their young core of players. Jenkins is one of them and he’s hopefully going to be around much longer than Peters, who is likely headed for retirement after Sunday. This was a selfish move on Nagy’s part and Pace should be making a call about emptying the bench to make sure guys like Jenkins and the other young players see the field.

Matt Nagy gave us a glimpse at the good ol' times

On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, they handed the ball off to David Montgomery for an easy score. But leading the way for that score was Khyris Tonga, the team’s rookie nose tackle. Later in the game, we would see a successful flea flicker, and an attempted touchdown pass from Montgomery to Cole Kmet.

To some, these were unnecessary “cute” plays that usually stall drives. To me, this was a callback to the good times of 2018 when trick plays were not only common with Nagy, they were welcome. During that 12-4 season, the Bears would pluck defensive players and put them on offense, have running backs throw passes, and utilized creativity that would usually net points. There hasn’t been a lot of that over the last three years. Those plays just became tight end jet sweeps and runs out of the wildcat. But in what is likely Nagy’s final home game as the Bears head coach, he gave us a nod to the good ol’ days of 2018.

Maybe he and Bill Lazor didn’t do it on purpose, but those calls served as a stark reminder of what we once had and how far the team has fallen over these last few years. Nagy won’t be remembered as the offensive guru we were promised, but I’ll still remember that one season that was just a joy to experience. The trick plays were a significant part of that.

