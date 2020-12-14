5 takeaways from Bears’ dominant 36-7 win over the Texans

The Chicago Bears’ two-month long nightmare finally came to an end on Sunday when they dominated the Houston Texans on the lakefront, winning 36-7 and snapping their seven-game losing streak.

The win was a complete team effort, as the offense started fast and didn’t look back, while the defense made life miserable for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, sacking him six times and forcing two turnovers on the day.

Though the season has slipped away, this was a win fans can feel good about. All three phases exceeded expectations and the Bears finally have life again in the playoff race. There was a lot to unpack from this victory, so here are my key takeaways following the win.

It took most of the season, but this Bears offense is finally clicking

From the very first snap, the Bears offense came out with a vengeance. Running back David Montgomery scored on an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for Chicago, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead. From there, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took over, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions in his best game of the season. Overall, the Bears had 410 yards of offense and scored a season-high 34 points. This is what we have been waiting to see all season. We believed the offense would begin to click a few weeks after Nick Foles took over for Trubisky early in the year, but the unit regressed instead. Now with Trubisky back under center for the third-straight week, things are finally clicking. The Bears offense has averaged over 30 points a game in that stretch, a feat they haven't achieved since 2018. Whether it's Trubisky seeing things differently now, or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling a more-balanced attack and utilizing his quarterback in different ways, this offense finally looks legit. Yes, they have faced below-average defenses as of late, but you have to be happy things are finally clicking. The only downside is it came so late in the season with their playoff chances so slim.

For one day, Mitchell Trubisky silenced his doubters

There's a common misconception when it comes to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. If you put his career in a vacuum and removed his draft status and draft class, he probably wouldn't be viewed as a major bust. But because he was the second overall pick over three years ago and the two quarterbacks drafted after him have lit the league on fire, he's judged a bit more harshly. So it had to have felt good for the former North Carolina Tar Heel to beat one of his draft classmates, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and quiet the noise -- even just for a day. Before the excuses pour in, yes, Watson was missing many weapons and faced a much more formidable defense than Trubisky did. He was behind from the start and did as much as he could, both on the ground and through the air. He honestly played well, going 21 for 30 for 219 yards and a score. But it was Trubisky who simply had the better day. Trubisky, who complete 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards and three scores, has looked like a different player these last two weeks. He seems more comfortable, isn't making the questionable throw, and has now put together two games in a row with a 100 quarterback rating or better. One performance, or even two, won't make up for the lackluster games from the last year or so. But it's nice to see Trubisky finally get a personal win. He's a player who has the right attitude and mindset, but hasn't been able to put it all together to be a successful NFL quarterback yet. Maybe he can continue his strong play over the next three weeks to give the Bears a chance at the playoffs, and give him an opportunity to earn a new contract in the league. Regardless of that outcome, seeing him outduel Watson eased some of the pain for Bears fans and gave life to the "Trubisky Truthers."

Khalil Mack reminded everyone that he's still THAT dude

Did Khalil Mack hear of the hypothetical trade that would send him to Dallas for quarterback Dak Prescott? Perhaps he had some extra motivation coming into Sunday's game. The Bears outside linebacker had one of the best performances of his Bears career against the Texans. Mack sacked Watson once, added a tackle for a loss, recovered a fumble, and recorded a safety. He was constantly getting pressure and gave Texans tackle Tytus Howard fits all day long. Mack hasn't had the dominant season many were expecting and had been without a sack since November 1st. Combined with the ineffectiveness of Robert Quinn on the opposite side, it's been a frustrating season for the all-pro edge rusher. But he displayed his dominance multiple times and reminded everyone he's still one of the best defensive players in the league.

Duke Shelley may have earned himself more playing time

It took nearly two seasons since being drafted, but cornerback Duke Shelley finally got his first start on defense for the Chicago Bears and he made the most of his opportunity. The 2019 sixth-round draft pick out of Kansas State started in place of Buster Skrine, who was ruled out with a concussion, and didn't disappoint. Shelley had two tackles and one pass defended on the day. He didn't have a standout game by any means, but he played mistake-free football, something that has been lacking as of late with Skrine playing the nickel position. Skrine's status will be updated later in the week, but regardless, Shelley deserves more playing time moving forward.

The Bears finally executed the two-minute drill to perfection

When was the last time you said to yourself, "I really liked the Bears clock management on that drive" and didn't mean it sarcastically? It's been a long time, but the Bears finally managed to achieve the impossible and scored a touchdown inside the two-minute warning. Trubisky and co. managed to get the ball back with just 1:45 left on the clock. They rattled off 11 plays with a mix of run and pass and even overcame some mistakes, such as penalties and sacks. Trubisky was calm, cool, and collected, firing accurate passes to wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Cole Kmet to set them up in scoring position. Trubisky would up finding Robinson for a quick strike in the endzone to put the Bears up 30-7. It was the perfect cap to a stellar first half and renewed confidence in the team's ability to manage the clock effectively.

