5 takeaways from the Bears’ divisional loss to Vikings

For the second time in eight days, a national audience was treated to a special brand of football that has become all too familiar to fans of the Chicago Bears. Playing in their final prime-time game of the season, the Bears laid an egg against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 17-9 and falling to 4-10 on the season.

Though they were aided by a strong performance from the defense, the Bears couldn’t put together a complete game, missing too many opportunities on offense to make an impact. If not for a garbage touchdown as time expired, the Bears would have been shutout from the endzone for the seventh time since the beginning of the 2019 season.

With the Bears losing, they not only clinched their first season with double-digit losses since 2017, but were also officially eliminated from playoff contention. And speaking of no postseason aspirations, that seems like a great place to start for my takeaways from this game.

Now is the time to finally fire Matt Nagy

I apologize if this is the 358th post you’ve read about how the Bears need to fire their head coach. I’m just as exhausted typing it as you’re probably of reading it. But now that the Bears are officially eliminated from playoff contention, what else is there to see? Matt Nagy’s new wrinkle of acting like a petulant child on the sidelines to go along with his incompetent playcalling and game management? Enough is enough, especially considering the Bears have a unique opportunity to take advantage of a new rule when it comes to coaching candidates.

The NFL implemented a new rule this year that states teams can begin interviewing prospective coaching and general manager candidates over the final couple of weeks. With so many teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot, coaches on the hot seat aren’t likely to be let go until after the season. The Bears should rip the band-aid off and get a jump on the process while they still can. There’s literally nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain.

Justin Fields needs to improve his pocket awareness

Looking at the final box score, Justin Fields appeared to have a fairly strong game. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 285 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. But watching the game from start to finish, I saw a young rookie who needs to make pocket awareness a priority in his training.

For much of the first half, Fields failed to properly identify when he should throw the ball away, run, slide, or pull the trigger on a pass. He still seems somewhat unsure of himself at times when things break down. While this could be a coaching issue, it’s also on him to understand the situation and make better decisions. Things did get better in the second half and Fields made quick decisions that helped move the ball downfield. It’s something that will likely come with more time and practice, but it’s still an issue that needs to be rectified.

Jesper Horsted should have been the starting U tight end all season long

I still remember the one day in training camp when Jesper Horsted was catching everything in sight during one, hot practice at Halas Hall. He was unstoppable and it started to get me thinking if he could have handled Jimmy Graham’s role from the start of the season. I was already on board, but now I’m fully convinced he could have.

Horsted caught his second touchdown of the season as the game clock expired, his second of the season. He and Graham now have the same number of touchdowns on the season. He sees very little action, but he always seems to deliver when his number is called. Horsted is still just 24 years old and seems ready for an increased role in the offense. The Bears could have saved millions by cutting Graham in the offseason and giving Horsted those snaps alongside Cole Kmet. Perhaps we’ll see more of him in 2022 if the Bears re-sign him but I would at least like to see what he can do over these next few games.

I'm sad we're nearing the end of the Akiem Hicks era

Can you think of a better free agent signing the Bears have made over the last 15 years than Akiem Hicks? No. 96 helped turn the Bears defense around towards the end of the 2010s after signing as a free agent prior to the 2016 season and became the heart and soul of the unit. It’s been a pleasure watching him these last six seasons, but we’re officially on the farewell tour as the season winds down.

Hicks returned to the lineup after missing the last several weeks due to injury and made sure to let everyone know that he can still play this game at a high level when he’s healthy. Hicks had five total tackles, two for loss, two sacks, and four QB hits. He was overjoyed with every big play he made and gave Bears fans something to smile about in an otherwise dreary game. Hicks is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and it’s all but confirmed that he won’t be returning in 2022.

“I just wanna play good football and say goodbye to Chicago in the right way,” Hicks told reporters after the game.

Since making the Pro Bowl in 2018, Hicks has dealt with a number of injuries and is on the wrong side of 30. Moving on makes sense for both parties, but he’ll still be missed. There’s not many players that can replicate his dominating play and outgoing personality.

The kids might be alright

The last of the Bears rookie class made their debuts Monday night when cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and wide receiver Dazz Newsome were elevated from the practice squad. They joined Fields, Teven Jenkins, and Khalil Herbert on the field, while other rookie mainstays Larry Borom and Khyris Tonga were out. Still, we saw enough flashes that warrant some excitement for the future.

Graham’s debut was nothing short of exceptional. He made an impact immediately and flew around the secondary making play after play. He had seven total tackles and three passes defensed. His stellar play was rewarded with a signing to the active roster.

Jenkins, making his first start, drastically improved after he relieved Jason Peters in last week’s game. He showed a mean streak and looked solid at left tackle, even with a few penalties. Even if Peters is healthy, Jenkins should get the starts over these final three games. Seeing him and Borom develop together as bookends on the line should get Bears fans excited about solidifying the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

We of course know the potential Fields has at quarterback and have seen Herbert play the role of bellcow running back effectively over the course of the season. Tonga has already become a role player on the defensive line at nose tackle. The only player who hasn’t really stood out yet has been Newsome. Hopefully he can continue to get valuable reps to help determine what he can be at the professional level.

Still, there’s promise with this class and while it may not be enough to save Ryan Pace’s job at the end of the season, it should hopefully provide some hope going forward into 2022 for some key positions.

