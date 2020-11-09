5 takeaways from Bears’ disheartening loss to the Titans

A brief tumble has now started to become a free fall for the 2020 Chicago Bears. Once at 5-1, the team now sits at 5-4 following their 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans with no end in sight. On paper, the game looked relatively close and the Bears defense did hold the Titans under 300 yards. But an inept offense, coupled with key turnovers and coaching decisions, kept this game out of reach.

Frustrations boiled over at times for some of the players and head coach Matt Nagy is dangerously close to losing the locker room with another poor outing. Things don’t seem to be getting better and it feels as if another elite defense will be wasted by a dismal offense for the foreseeable future. Here are my five takeaways from Sunday’s loss.