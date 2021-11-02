5 takeaways from the Bears’ brutal loss to the 49ers

I think the Chicago Bears celebrate Halloween a bit differently than most others. Usually, the popular phrase around the holiday is “trick or treat.” But in this case, they flipped it on everyone to say “treat or trick.”

The Bears welcomed the San Francisco 49ers to town and did in fact give fans an early treat. Led by special teams coordinator Chris Tabor while Matt Nagy stayed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears found themselves with an early lead.

They were able to jump on top of the Niners 13-9 at halftime, showing promise on the offensive end. But then the defense completely fell apart as fans were tricked into believing a win was possible. The Bears lost 33-22 and dropped to 3-5 on the season.

It was a bad loss, but there were actually a few positives that are worth hanging your hat on moving forward. Here are my takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

Justin Fields can be special at the NFL level

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

For me, this loss didn’t hurt as badly as others in the past because of the potential shown by JF1. The rookie quarterback finally showed the ability to be a dual-threat quarterback at the professional level, passing and rushing for a touchdown. He showed amazing awareness to escape the pocket and pick up key first downs with his legs, particularly on his incredible touchdown run on fourth down, while also being accurate with his passes. The stat line doesn’t tell the whole story as he only threw for 175 yards while gaining 103 on the ground, but make no mistake, he had a very good day.

It was truly the progression we needed to see from Fields. He has had quite a few ups and downs already in his young career, but even after having his worst game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he turned the ball over five times, he’s shown he can also turn the page and rebound nicely. It’s the type of performance that makes you believe in the hype that he can be special at the professional level.

Kyle Shanahan schooled Sean Desai

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

What happens when an established offensive genius meets a fresh defensive coordinator? Just watch the Bears-49ers game to find out. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had his way with Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Sunday, totaling over 450 yards of offense. With no Khalil Mack, Shanahan was able to neutralize the Bears pass rush by chipping Robert Quinn and making sure the interior linemen couldn’t break through. The Bears had no sacks or turnovers on the day while surrendering 30+ points. Tackling became an issue as the game wore on and players seemed all out of sorts.

It’s a bit unfair to point the finger at Desai directly as he wasn’t the one bouncing off running backs and wide receivers during the game. But the 49ers aren’t an explosive offense. Even missing a few key guys shouldn’t have led to the amount of yards and points that were allowed.

Larry Borom showed he can be a dependable tackle

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rookie offensive tackle Larry Borom deserves a ton of credit for his performance on Sunday. He missed time in the preseason due to a concussion after working at left tackle, came back exclusively at that position and saw some time in Week 1 before suffering a high ankle sprain. He then finally returns to practice just a few days ago and gets the green light for the start, but this time at right tackle. It would have been understandable had he struggled to get his footing after so much time off. But Borom held his own for most of the day, allowing just two QB pressures on 42 snaps according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus. He also surrendered one sack to star pass rusher Nick Bosa, but overall, you have to be happy with how he looked.

It sounds like the Bears see Borom as their right tackle of the future, though that may depend on what happens with Teven Jenkins when he eventually returns. Hopefully Borom can stay healthy and get experience protecting Fields. Solidifying one tackle position at this point in the season would be a nice development for the Bears.

DeAndre Houston-Carson deserves to be a starting safety

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

No matter who gets hurt or how he ends up in the game, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (DHC) finds a way to make plays and be one of the better defenders on the field. It’s about time the Bears recognize that and make him a starter over Tashaun Gipson. After starting last week in place of Gipson, who was dealing with an injury, DHC was on the bench for this game. At least for the first two minutes. He took over for Eddie Jackson after he exited with a hamstring injury and didn’t miss a beat. He led the team in tackles with six, had one pass defensed and showed more hustle than most of the Bears players on defense by chasing receivers down.

The defense got gashed badly, but DHC continues to do everything he can to make a play, even when it seems hopeless. His effort against Deebo Samuel saved a touchdown and made the 49ers work for that score. He has excellent tracking ability when the ball is in the air, something the safeties have struggled with. The Bears are better when he’s on the field and it’s time the coaches figured that out.

Matt Nagy's absence shined a light on Ryan Pace's failures

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Some Bears fans were of the belief that Tabor would lead the Bears to a convincing win and that Matt Nagy was the major problem with the team. Clearly that didn’t happen but I saw some good things from Tabor in terms of his time management. He didn’t call any bad timeouts, followed by a poor offensive play as we’ve come to expect in those situations. There were no bonehead moves that swayed the game in a negative way. He was fine, but that’s about it. Sure the offensive gameplan seemed to call for more runs from Fields, but we’re also not sure how much Nagy had involvement in those decisions.

My point is that whether it’s Nagy, Tabor, Desai, or Bill Lazor, this team isn’t good enough to be a contender as constructed and that falls at the feet of general manager Ryan Pace. Whether it’s the wide receivers, the cornerbacks, the interior of the offensive line, you name it. Pace was able to land the quarterback, but doesn’t have the pieces around him to build a successful offense. He landed Mack and signed Quinn, but failed to bolster the secondary. This loss magnified those issues without Nagy there to take the blame. He’s obviously culpable in this team’s inability to win, but it’s not all on him.

Pace says he’s going to have an “aggressive mindset” heading into the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see what that means but make no mistake, this roster needs an overhaul. It may not matter who is coaching next year if those problems don’t get solved.

