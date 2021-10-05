5 takeaways from Bears’ 24-14 win over the Lions

There’s nothing that cures the woes of a football team like playing the Detroit Lions. The Chicago Bears welcomed their division rival to town on Sunday and promptly got to work, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and never looking back, winning 24-14 to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields once again got the start in place of an injured Andy Dalton and he was clearly able to shake off last week’s dreadful performance. Fields was sharp and explosive, putting the Bears in prime scoring positions all game long.

On defense, Chicago’s front seven continued to bully offensive lines, getting to quarterback Jared Goff 4 times and creating 2 turnovers. Though the Lions were able to move the ball throughout the day, the defense clamped up when it mattered most to limit the Lions to just 14 points.

It was a feel-good game for everyone involved with the Bears, but this team still has a long ways to go if they want to be considered a true playoff contender. Here are my takeaways from Sunday’s victory.

Benching Justin Fields for Andy Dalton is a big mistake

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Why not start with the low-hanging fruit? Justin Fields was not only able to carve up the Lions defense, but he did it after one of the worst performances a Bears quarterback has ever had. Fields needed to show the ability to bounce back and he did that in a big way.

He went 11-for-17 for 209 yards and had 1 interception, though that pass was tipped. Fields opened up the offense with accurate deep shots to move the ball, precise, strong throws over the middle, and showed impressive pocket awareness throughout the day that we didn’t see last week. Fields grew a lot on Sunday and with his ascending play, going back to Dalton would be the wrong move. Will Matt Nagy stick with the rookie?

On Monday during his press conference, Nagy reiterated Dalton is the starter when healthy, despite Fields’ strong play. We’ve seen him say one thing and do another in the past, but the words are still infuriating to hear. Had the rookie struggled again, putting Dalton back in would make plenty of sense. But that’s not what’s happening here.

Fields is taking steps already and has a chance to really come into his own over these next few weeks. Playing Dalton just stunts that growth and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen. Do the right thing, Matt, and start Fields for the rest of the way.

Giving the playsheet back to Matt Nagy would also be a big mistake

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Sometimes takeaways don’t need to be these deep and thoughtful reactions. Sometimes they’re as simple as saying the offensive coordinator is better at playcalling than the head coach and that’s exactly what happened during the game. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor took over those duties from Matt Nagy and the change was evident from the start.

A heavy dose of David Montgomery led to a touchdown on the opening drive and the passing plays were tailored to Fields’ strengths. The offensive line had extra protection with the tight ends in to help block, allowing for more deep patterns to be called. Overall, it was a very efficient gameplan that was executed well. So let’s please not mess with a good thing.

We’ve seen this song and dance before. Nagy struggles with playcalling, hands it over to Lazor, the offense improves, then Nagy takes it back and we’re back to square one. Now I haven’t spent time on an NFL sideline before but I know there’s a lot that goes on during the games. It gets chaotic and though I’m at my wits end with Nagy, I do know he seems to do well coaching from the sidelines. Let the playcalling live with Lazor where he can calmly see the field and communicate clearly with the quarterback. It’s in the best interest of the team and Sunday reiterated that fact.

Darnell Mooney can be a star with Justin Fields

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

It’s becoming very clear that Fields likes to throw to Darnell Mooney quite a bit and the receiver is making those targets count. Mooney caught 5-of-7 targets for 125 yards, getting most of his production off of deep routes. Mooney caught passes of 21, 64, and 32 yards, all of which set up touchdown runs.

Since coming into the league last year as a fifth-round rookie, Mooney has shown an elite ability to burn defensive backs with his precise routes, but his quarterbacks would struggle getting him the ball. That changed this week when Fields was able to take advantage of Mooney’s skillset for his first 100-yard game of his career. The more these two can be on the field together, the more chemistry they’ll develop. I see the potential of Mooney breaking out as a start wide receiver with Fields and Sunday was just the beginning.

Losing David Montgomery will be a major blow

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Remember everything I said about the offense being in rhythm earlier? Though Lazor’s playcalling had a lot to do with that, it’s not possible without the efforts of Montgomery. The third-year running back set the tone on the first play on Sunday, gaining 9 yards on his first run. He didn’t look back as he scored twice and rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries. The offense funneled through No. 32, until he went down with what could be a serious knee injury early in the fourth quarter.

Montgomery left the game and was replaced by Damien Williams, who handled much of the workload the rest of the way. It’s unclear what Montgomery’s injury is, but he could be out for multiple weeks and that’s a big problem for this offense.

Though Williams is a dependable backup and has shined on the biggest of stages, he doesn’t possess the same skillset and bruising ability like Montgomery. The former Iowa State Cyclone is a hard runner who never goes down on first contact and it’s helped keep the chains moving on many occasions throughout his career. Williams will be alright in the role, but for the Bears offense to truly succeed, Montgomery needs to be the focal point. Hopefully he’s not out for long.

Trevis Gipson has earned more playing time at EDGE

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There’s enough to take away from the offense so let’s look at the defense. Once again, they stepped up when it mattered most and had Goff turning the ball over. Guys like Bilal Nichols, Robert Quinn, and Khalil Mack all had stellar days. But one player emerged onto the scene as well and that’s Trevis Gipson.

The 2020 fifth-round pick wasn’t much of a factor during his rookie season, but started to shine during this year’s preseason. Still, Gipson found playing time to be scarce as he’s behind Mack, Quinn, and Jeremiah Attaochu. But Gipson saw 24 snaps on Sunday and made them count. He had 4 total tackles, (2 for a loss), 1 sack, 1 pass defended and 1 QB hit. He was all over the place and was too much for Detroit’s offensive line. He was even able to stay with Goff to ensure he couldn’t get away on his lone sack.

Quinn and Mack are going to continue to say ample playing time, especially with both of them excelling so far this season. But Gipson deserves his time as well. He’s a big, strong outside linebacker who is coming into his own.

