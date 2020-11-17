5 takeaways from the Bears’ 19-13 loss against the Vikings

You can take the playcaller away from the offense, but you can’t take the offense away from the playcaller. The Chicago Bears showed that it doesn’t matter who is drawing up plays for this offense, it will still be inept against even one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

The Bears and their putrid offense fell to the Minnesota Vikings 19-13, losing four straight and seeing their magical 5-1 start crumble to 5-5 before their off week. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got his first win on Monday Night Football, and his first win as a Viking against the Bears. He provided the offense for Minnesota as the Bears effectively shut down running back Dalvin Cook.

On the other sideline, the Bears managed just 149 yards and quarterback Nick Foles was ineffective yet again, missing open receivers and struggling against the rush. His worst moment came, however, when he landed awkwardly on the team’s final drive was carted off the field.

The loss felt familiar for the 2020 Bears. The defense does just enough to keep the team in the game, only for the offense to turtle and lay on their back. They’re nearly out of options and with six games to go, I don’t know how this gets any better. Here are my takeaways following yet another loss.

The season ended on Monday night

Hurry, Bears fans, and cling to the "in the hunt" graphic while you still can. Though this team is .500 and still has a decent mathematical shot at making the postseason, we all know where this is heading. This team has regressed each and every week since starting the season 5-1 and it all came to a head on Monday night. A new playcaller didn't help, facing a poor defense provided no advantage, and your starting quarterback is now out with what could be a serious injury. What more do you need? With four more divisional games still left to play, the Bears are likely going to find themselves at 7-9 or 8-8 if we're lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you look at things). It was nice to be relevant for a few short weeks, and hey, we'll always have ESPN's First Take's Max Kellerman saying Foles could lead them to the Super Bowl in September. Ah, good times.

Starting Tyler Bray against the Green Bay Packers would be a disaster

With the injury to Foles and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky still injured, the Bears may need to turn to third-string option Tyler Bray to start in Green Bay next Sunday evening. I won't sugarcoat this, that would be an awful idea. Bray was facing a prevent defense on his lone drive on Monday night and was about as inaccurate an imperial stormtrooper from Star Wars. It's a small sample size, but how can you have any sort of confidence in him to score any points behind that offensive line? It's likely too late for the Bears to bring in anyone that would provide a spark, unless somehow quarterback Kyle Sloter learned the offense in a week and a half, but I think it's clear that Bray isn't going to be of any help should he have to start. And speaking of other quarterback injuries...

Sure, let's put in Mitchell Trubisky at this point

We all knew Foles would likely wind up getting hurt at some point if he needed to start, especially with an offensive line that has failed to offer the slightest amount of protection game in and game out. While it appears his injury isn't as bad as initially though, the Bears might as well turn back to Trubisky. What do you have to lose? Perhaps Trubisky has been able to take a step back and see the game from a different vantage point. Or maybe he just realizes he needs to run every other down to avoid the pass rush. Either way, it's been nearly two months and not much has changed. The best Foles had to offer was literally his first game he played in. Things have only gone downhill from there. Just put Trubisky back in, show that he can throw for more than 106 yards, and hope you can do right by the former second overall pick and help him secure more money when he eventually ends up elsewhere in the offseason.

Anthony Miller should get more opportunities to return punts

For a brief period of time, the Bears used wide receiver Anthony Miller as a returner during his first two seasons in the league. Many were worried about him getting injured as he was considered a valuable weapon on offense. Plus, the Bears had running back Tarik Cohen to handle those duties. Now with Cohen injured and new returner Dwayne Harris hurt as well, the Bears should see if Miller can be an effective returner for the rest of the year. Perhaps even next year when Cohen is back as well. Miller only had two returns, but he totaled 44 yards. He found holes and put the offense in prime position when he got his hands on the ball. It feels like he won't amount to more than a WR3 in the Bears offense, so give him a chance to be explosive on special teams. It's clear that's the only way the Bears can score points.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept this team from completely imploding

Remember back in a normal season when Soldier Field would become a deafening orchestra hall, filled with 63,000 boos? Players would become upset and go after fans for turning their back on the team and it usually would be the precursor to an implosion in the locker room. Fortunately for the 2020 Bears, they haven't had to experience that this season with no fans allowed in the stadium. Couple that with extremely little media availability in the locker room that limit the access fans get to see, and you can make an argument COVID-19 may have delayed a complete blowup. Could you imagine the fans reaction after this game? The boos would have been overwhelming and some may have even cheered when Foles went down with an injury. How do you think the team would have responded to that? In the locker room, things don't seem to be going great, but it's a far cry from the infighting that we've seen in previous seasons. Of course, the Bears will limit the access with no beat reporters inside, but you have to imagine the limited availability has helped keep things internal. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for millions and millions of people all across the world. It's a serious matter and has affected sports teams in many ways. But if we're being honest, the restrictions it has caused are likely a big reason why the Bears haven't fully crumbled.

