5 takeaways from Arthur Smith’s Monday press conference

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed reports that the team has benched starting quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder.

The third-round pick out of Cincinnati will officially make his first NFL start when the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. Smith gave his thoughts on Ridder and announced a few other roster moves.

Here are five takeaways from Smith’s Monday presser — which you can watch in full below.

Ridder officially named QB1

Falcons HC Arthur Smith officially announcing Desmond Ridder as the team’s new starting QB. “Performance-based,” Smith said pic.twitter.com/5tqj7h4bil — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 12, 2022

“We did make a switch at quarterback,” said Smith. “So, Desmond Ridder will be the starter. It’s a performance-based decision. Obviously, where our circumstances are — like I talked last time about trying to get over the hump in some of these close games and where we tried to push the offense. We feel like this is the best decision, not only where he’s at, but where the team is at.”

Smith confident in decision based on offensive line play

Arthur Smith said another reason he feels confident in giving Desmond Ridder some time is because of how well he thinks this offensive line is playing right now. Getting Elijah Wilkinson back should only help. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 12, 2022

Smith said he didn’t think the moment was too big for Ridder, and that he wouldn’t be playing him if he thought the rookie couldn’t handle it. Another reason Smith pointed to in making this decision was the performance of the offensive line. Not only has this group been playing well, but with the return of starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, the timing is just right.

Story continues

Ridder won’t be thrown to the wolves, he’ll have a good running game and offensive line to lean on.

Mariota to go on IR?

Falcons said they anticipate placing QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, which would end his season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2022

Smith said Marcus Mariota is having a chronic knee issue looked at and could be placed on injured reserve. The Falcons coach also made sure to clarify Mariota’s knee issues had nothing to do with the benching.

“He’s got a chronic knee he wants to get evaluated,” said Smith. “It had nothing to do with this decision, but he’ll go so he’s not here right now. And we’ll see how the rest of the week goes but I’d anticipate him going on IR.”

Elijah Wilkinson to return

#Falcons are expecting to get back DL Jalen Dalton, OLB Arnold Ebiketie and OG Elijah Wilkinson. They are activated OG/OG Matt Hennessy. Team is monitoring OG Chuma Edoga. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 12, 2022

Wilkinson has been out since Week 8 due to a knee injury. His return would be huge as the Falcons have struggled to stay healthy at left guard since Wilkinson’s injury. Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy has also been designated to return from injured reserve. Atlanta is also anticipated the return of rookie LB Arnold Ebiketie and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton this week.

The Falcons released linebacker Nate Landman over the weekend to make room for QB Logan Woodside.

Ridder must earn respect of his teammates

Arthur Smith said that Desmond Ridder will be working this week to "earn the respect" of his teammates as he takes over at QB. "He has to prove that he can be successful." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 12, 2022

While Ridder will officially get his shot as QB1, he’s going to have to earn the respect of his teammates by performing on the field. “He has to prove he can be successful,” Smith said. The Falcons are currently on track to land the 10th pick in the upcoming NFL draft. So if Ridder wants this job long term, he must perform or else the team could very well select a new quarterback in 2023.

Watch Smith's full press conference

LIVE: Coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media as we return from the bye week https://t.co/lHByWBIwfc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire