5 takeaways from Alabama’s suspenseful victory over Texas A&M

For the second year in a row, the Alabama-Texas A&M matchup went down to the final play. This time, however, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide avoided the upset by making a defensive stop as time expired to give Alabama the 24-20 victory.

Without star quarterback Bryce Young, the Alabama offense did not play its cleanest game of the season committing four turnovers and allowing the Aggies to hang in the game.

Backup Jalen Milroe had his share of ups and downs in a game where he delivered three touchdowns but also three turnovers.

Even the usually automatic Will Reichard was a bit off on Saturday night missing two field goals that would have put the game away for the Tide.

Let’s take a quick look at five takeaways from Alabama’s narrow victory over Texas A&M.

Turnovers nearly cost the Tide

Anytime you commit four turnovers in a game, you are really setting yourself up for failure. The one interception from Jalen Milroe is understandable, it was a slight underthrow and he was a tad late on the delivery. The three fumbles on the other hand are something you just can’t have.

Missed opportunities for points

Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a pair of field goals that would have put the game out of reach for the Aggies. I don’t expect Reichard to have a game like that again anytime soon.

Alabama's defensive pressure proved critical

[autotag]Will Anderson[/autotag], [autotag]Dallas Turner[/autotag], and [autotag]Chris Braswell[/autotag] lived in the A&M backfield for the majority of the contest. Anderson had 12 QB pressures alone. Turner took down Aggie quarterback Haynes King for a pair of sacks and Braswell added a sack of his own.

Bill O'Brien wasn't at his best either

I am generally not one to be overly critical of playcalling but there were several instances when Alabama’s offensive coordinator [autotag]Bill O’Brien[/autotag] left me scratching my head.

On both of Alabama’s missed field goal attempts, O’Brien could have set Reichard up with an easier opportunity had he just played for the field goal and run the football. Now, if Bryce Young had been in the game it would have been different but with your backup quarterback, you have to be willing to take the points. O’Brien also seems to lack any creativity, and this is something that could cost the Tide if they aren’t careful.

Jahmyr Gibbs is just flat out ridiculous

[autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag] was simply splendid against Texas A&M on Saturday night. The junior running back finished the game with 21 carries for 154 yards and outside of the offensive line, was the lone consistent performer on offense. O’Brien would be wise to feature Gibbs as much as possible moving forward.

