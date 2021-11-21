5 takeaways from Alabama’s hard-fought win over Arkansas

Bryant-Denny Stadium released a collective sigh of relief Saturday evening as Bryce Young and the Alabama offense lined up in the victory formation. In what was a back and forth contest Alabama was able to hold off Arkansas 42-35.

This version of the Alabama team apparently likes to live dangerously as it seems that can never put the other team away on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, Alabama got the win, and regardless of what happens in the Iron Bowl next week, Alabama will be headed to Atlanta to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship.

Now it’s time to take a look at a few of the takeaways from Alabama’s nail-biting victory over Arkansas.

Big plays continue to haunt the Alabama secondary.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama had no answer for Treylon Burks on Saturday. Burks had 179 yards receiving and two touchdowns and he and KJ Jefferson kept the Razorbacks in the contest. Jefferson carved up the Alabama secondary to the tune of 22-30 for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Consistency in the back-end will be critical if Alabama has hopes of reaching the playoff.

Special teams mistakes nearly cost the Tide, again.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three weeks, the Alabama special teams unit nearly cost the Tide a game. LSU executed a fake punt that landed the Tigers in prime scoring position a couple of weeks back. Then on Saturday, Arkansas completed a pass on a fake punt that went 32 yards for a touchdown to put the Razorbacks right back in the game.

These instances are completely unacceptable and need to be addressed immediately.

Bill O'Brien called his best game of the season.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has taken a lot of heat in his first season calling the shots for the Tide offense. On Saturday against the Razorbacks, O’Brien showed why Saban put him in charge of the offense. The offense was both explosive in the passing game but was still able to maintain a physical rushing attack too.

Story continues

This type of balance is what the Alabama faithful has been clamoring for all season.

Red zone mistakes on offense could prove costly.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama squandered away two touchdowns in the red zone on Saturday that would have opened the flood gates against Arkansas. Both were mental mistakes that simply can not happen.

Against Georiga, you better take advantage of each and every red zone trip you can get or it will be a long day against the Bulldogs.

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Jameson Williams are flat out elite.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

What an absolute joy it is to watch Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Jameson Williams compete on Saturdays. Each player plays with toughness and determination. When you couple that with their talent, that adds up to elite college football players.

Alabama fans need to enjoy these three players while they can!

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

1

1

1

1

1

1