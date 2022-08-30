5 takeaways from Alabama football’s Week 1 depth chart

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has never really been a big fan of the depth chart. Nevertheless, on Monday Alabama released its official depth chart for its Week 1 matchup with the Utah State Aggies. As you can imagine social media went into a frenzy as the all too elusive depth chart first surfaced on Twitter.

There is a lot to digest in regards to the depth chart and that is what we are going to be doing here today. Surprises along the offensive line and the starters at receivers are just a couple of the attention grabbers.

Let’s take a few moments to comb through the Week 1 depth chart and dissect some of the most interesting placements within the three deep.

Kendall Randolph holds on to the starting LG spot

Offensive lineman Kendall Randolph (60) works against a teammate as Crimson Tide players work on drills in practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Veteran [autotag]Kendall Randolph[/autotag] has been receiving most of the reps at left guard with the first team throughout fall camp. Despite 2021 starter [autotag]Javion Cohen[/autotag] returning, Randolph has taken the starting spot. At least for the time being.

Terrion Arnold ahead of Kyree Jackson

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Redshirt freshman [autotag]Terrion Arnold[/autotag] has been one of the pleasant surprises of fall camp 2022. Arnold looks to have won the starting corner spot opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry beating out Kyree Jackson.

It’s important to note that Jackson has dealt with injuries during fall camp and that put him a little behind the eight ball. Like every other position in Tuscaloosa, competition for starting cornerback is a daily challenge.

Traeshon Holden and Kobe Prentice join Jermaine Burton in starting WR corp

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver has been a position of question marks the entire offseason with the losses of Jameson Williams, John Metchie, and Slade Bolden. Then a couple of weeks ago the unfortunate news of JoJo Earle’s injury was released and it left many Tide fans wondering who might step up and fill his shoes at the starting slot position.

True freshman [autotag]Kobe Prentice[/autotag] has risen to the occasion and solidified himself in Alabama’s starting lineup. Coach Saban has mentioned Prentice multiple times this fall in regard to his excellent play thus far.

It also appears that [autotag]Traeshon Holden[/autotag] has taken the reigns as the starter at Z. Holden has phenomenal size at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.

Jalen Milroe solidifies himself as QB2

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) smiles as he walks off the field with a win after an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Competition at quarterback is always healthy for your team. After all, it is the most important position. [autotag]Jalen Milroe[/autotag] has battled [autotag]Ty Simpson[/autotag] from the spring all the way through fall camp and to very little surprise has earned the title as QB2.

Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell listed as No. 2 X receiver

Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

[autotag]Tyler Harrell[/autotag] transferred to Alabama over the summer and quickly drew comparisons to 2021 superstar Jameson Williams. Not that it should cause any Tide fans to panic but we might need to pump the breaks on the impact that Harrell will have, at least to start the season.

