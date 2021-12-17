5 takeaways from Alabama’s early signing day

Yesterday, Nick Saban and Alabama hauled in some of the top talent from around the country on early signing day.

Currently, the Tide sits with the second-ranked class in the nation according to On3.

Now that the dust has settled and we have had time to reflect on some of the events from a wild Wednesday, I thought we could take a few moments to look at some of the key takeaways from this steller class for the Crimson Tide.

Let’s get started!

The elite QB

Every signing class needs a quarterback. Alabama signed one of the best in the country in Ty Simpson.

Versatility along the offensive line

The coaching staff did a great job of signing some versatile prospects to play along the offensive line. Four-star Tyler Booker and three-star Dayne Shor could easily play guard or tackle at Alabama. And Elijah Pritchett projects to be one of the best tackles in the class of 2022.

Everything about Jaheim Oatis

Alabama signed one of the largest human beings you will ever see in four-star defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis. The good news is he isn’t just big, he’s athletic too.

The focus on the TE position

Alabama obviously put an emphasis on the tight end position for the class of 2022. The Tide already has two signatures from that position in Amari Niblack and Elijah Brown. The third prospect at that position is expected to sign on Friday in Jaleel Skinner.

The emphasis on speed on the offensive side

It’s easy to see that Nick Saban has really bought into the philosophy that speed kills. The Tide hauled in a handful of speedy playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Aaron Anderson, Kobe Prentice, and Isaiah Bond are all homerun threats each time they touch the ball.

